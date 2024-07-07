Colombia vs. Panama prediction, odds, time: 2024 Copa America quarterfinal picks, bets by proven soccer expert

Panama will once more look to defy the percentages and advance to the 2024 Copa America semifinals once they face highly-regarded Colombia in Saturday’s quarterfinals. Panama, which had completed no larger than twelfth at Copa America, upset america 2-1 in group play and defeated Bolivia 3-1 to succeed in the knockout stage. Colombia, in the meantime, proceed to roll previous the competitors. With their 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday, the Colombians have been unbeaten of their previous 26 matches. They’d gained 10 in a row earlier than the draw.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is ready for six p.m. ET. Colombia are listed because the -360 favorites (threat $360 to win $100) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Colombia vs. Panama odds, with Panama the +1000 underdogs. A draw is priced at +425 and the over/below for complete targets scored is 2.5. Colombia are -800 to advance, whereas Panama are +500. Earlier than making any Panama vs. Colombia picks, be sure you see the 2024 Copa America predictions from SportsLine soccer insider Brandt Sutton.

Sutton is a former collegiate soccer participant and has been SportsLine’s high soccer editor since 2017. He has adopted soccer intently for for much longer and elements in managerial techniques, projected lineups and previous performances to take advantage of knowledgeable selections potential.

Sutton completed the 2022-23 Champions League season with a 16-7 document (+8.93 items) on SportsLine’s UCL decide sheet and is 25-20-2 (+3.20) in 2023-24. He additionally completed 2022 as SportsLine’s No. 1 soccer skilled with a 165-130-2 mark, returning practically $2,200 for $100 gamers and is 139-136-5 for the reason that 2022 World Cup.

Now, Sutton has damaged down Panama vs. Colombia from each angle and has locked in his picks and 2024 Copa America predictions. You’ll be able to head to SportsLine now to see Sutton’s picks. Listed below are the betting traces and tendencies for Colombia vs. Panama:

Colombia vs. Panama 90-minute cash line: Colombia -360, Draw +425, Panama +1000

Colombia vs. Panama over/below: 2.5 targets

Colombia vs. Panama to advance: Colombia -800, Panama +500

COL: Over their final seven matches, Colombia have outscored their opponents 18-5

PAN: Panama are outscoring their Copa America opponents 6-5 in three matches

Colombia vs. Panama picks: See picks right here

Why you must again Colombia

Proper wing Daniel Munoz has helped spark the Colombian offense, scoring two targets within the event. He scored on the thirty second minute in a 2-1 win over Paraguay on June 24, and adopted that up with a aim in first-half additional time in a 1-1 draw with Brazil on Tuesday. Since becoming a member of the nationwide workforce in 2021, he has registered three targets in 30 appearances. He’s a member of Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

Additionally boosting the offense is workforce captain James Rodriguez. The 32-year-old midfielder has been with the nationwide workforce since 2011, and has scored 27 instances in 103 matches. His skilled resume is equally as spectacular, having performed for 4 seasons in Spain’s La Liga for Actual Madrid, the place he scored 29 targets in 85 appearances. He presently is a member of Sao Paulo of Brazil’s Serie A workforce. See which workforce to select right here.

Why you must again Panama

Midfielder Cesar Yanis has already made his mark at Copa America 2024. He scored in additional time to assist safe the 3-1 win over Bolivia on Monday. Yanis, who joined the nationwide workforce in 2020, has scored 4 targets in 48 appearances. He presently performs professionally in Spain for Zamora, on mortgage from Costa del Este. Yanis has 10 targets in 115 skilled matches.

Additionally serving to the offense is ahead Jose Luis Rodriguez, who has been a member of the Panamanian workforce since 2018. In 49 appearances for the nationwide workforce, Rodriguez has recorded six targets, together with a pair final month in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying. He scored the second aim of a 2-0 win over Guyana on June 6, and adopted that up with a aim in a 3-1 victory over Montserrat. He will probably be taking part in professionally for Crimson Star Belgrade within the Serbian SuperLiga later this 12 months. See which workforce to select right here.

Methods to make Panama vs. Colombia picks

Sutton has damaged down Colombia vs. Panama from each potential angle and is leaning Over on the aim complete. He additionally has locked in a plus-money greatest wager. He is sharing his 2024 Copa America picks and evaluation solely at SportsLine.

What’s the greatest wager for Colombia vs. Panama? Go to SportsLine now to see which wagers in have all the worth, all from the confirmed soccer skilled who has his finger on the heart beat of the sport all around the world, and discover out.

Methods to get in-depth soccer protection every day

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community has you lined with soccer information, highlights, evaluation, and unique video games. The 24-hour digital community offers around-the-clock soccer viewing to followers throughout the nation, together with morning exhibits and stay matches. It launched in April and has been a smashing success so far, increasing its choices each week. Watch the CBS Sports activities Golazo Community now right here.

The CBS Sports activities Golazo Community offers soccer followers with wall-to-wall protection of the most well-liked sport on this planet. Test it out now on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports activities app for linked TV units, the CBS Sports activities cell app, Pluto TV or Paramount+.