Colombia vs Costa Rica live updates

Eight years in the past, South America’s CONMEBOL soccer federation made the daring transfer to carry its a hundredth anniversary continental soccer championship event in the US. Three matches have been held at what’s now State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

In 2024, Copa America is again within the U.S, and the house of the Arizona Cardinals is host as soon as once more to 3 matches. The primary passed off Friday, a Group D match between Colombia and Costa Rica. It was little shock which crew’s followers would have the most important presence. Colombia followers historically journey properly to FIFA World Cups, and lots of got here from South America and different components of the U.S., washing the stadium yellow.

Colombia can seize management of the group with a win, whereas Costa Rica can transfer in to first place quickly if it will get the three factors from what can be an upset victory. Observe alongside for dwell updates.

Copa America 2024 ultimate: Colombia 3, Costa Rica 0

Colombia has certified for the Copa America quarterfinals with its 3-0 win over Costa Rica Friday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. The South American crew nonetheless has one match to play, towards Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, Calif.

Issues couldn’t have gone significantly better for Colombia, which dominated all over the place, from sport stats to followers within the seats. Colombia is in a great spot to win Group D, and if that occurs, the crew returns to Glendale for the quarterfinals towards both the U.S. or Panama, probably.

Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo remained undefeated since being introduced on two years in the past to information the crew.

“We’re a superb crew. However we even have good character. It is no miracle. They’re good gamers,” Lorenzo stated after the sport, in Spanish. “The standard of the gamers is what makes the distinction. On the discipline they strain, they keep on with the sport plan. … At this time was a sport we dominated from begin to end.”

Costa Rica head coach Gustavo Alfaro acknowledged the expertise disparity.

“The opposite crew was clearly on one other degree,” Alfaro stated in Spanish. “These losses damage, nobody likes to lose, particularly 3-0, however we now have to know and discover ways to get issues performed.”

Not a foul crowd for Copa America Colombia vs Costa Rica

The attendance has been introduced for right this moment’s Copa America match between Colombia and Costa Rica. It is 27,386, which is fairly stable provided that it was a 3 p.m. native time kickoff on a Friday, in a market with out a big Colombian or Costa Rican inhabitants.

Clearly many people got here from distant and gave this sport a vigorous environment.

Two fast objectives, Colombia in management over Costa Rica

The second half has seen Colombia take full management of a match it was already dominating towards Costa Rica. Davinson Sanchez scored off a nook kick with a header within the 59th minute, making it 2-0 Colombia, and with the group already in a frenzy, Jhon Cordoba’s solo effort led to a right-footed shot from a facet angle which was completely positioned.

It is now a full-fledged social gathering at State Farm Stadium for the Colombia trustworthy, who solely want some salsa music to finish the festivities. Colombia has seemed good your complete match and has stored up the assault all through the match.

Star midfielder James Rodriguez simply left the sport for a sub within the 72nd minute. He acquired an enormous ovation from the group and clapped his palms in appreciation of the help.

Colombia takes first-half lead on penalty kick

After a foul close to the sting of the field by Costa Rica, Colombia was awarded a penalty kick with out video evaluate and Luis Diaz transformed it within the thirty first minute. Colombia leads 1-0.

The 1000’s of “Cafeteros” followers, and even some journalists within the press field at State Farm Stadium, rise to their ft and lift their voices as Colombia comes near scoring a objective, and it occurred just a few instances within the first half.

Costa Rica is attempting to dig on protection, not getting a lot possession of the ball. Diaz, a ahead who performs for Liverpool within the English Premier League, missed a header within the sixth minute that went excessive of the web. Then James (pronounced “Ha-mess”) Rodriguez had his left-footed try saved by Costa Rica goalkeeper Patrick Sequeira within the twentieth minute.