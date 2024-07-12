Colombia vs. Argentina live stream: Copa America prediction, TV channel, how to watch online, time, news, odds

It is a poetic Copa America remaining as Colombia will meet the final crew that defeated them, Argentina, for an opportunity at their first title since 2001. It will be solely their second title ever and to do it, Los Cafeteros would wish to get previous the reigning champions in Lionel Messi and Argentina. Already setting one file in match play, James Rodriguez now has probably the most assists in any single Copa America with six however he’ll be eying a minimum of a seventh to run Colombia’s unbeaten streak to 29 matches in all competitions.

Listed below are our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

The way to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, July 14 | Time : 8 p.m. ET

: Sunday, July 14 | : 8 p.m. ET Location : Onerous Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida

: Onerous Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, Florida TV: Fox | Dwell stream: Fubo (Strive at no cost)

Fox | Fubo (Strive at no cost) Odds: Argentina +125; Draw +200; Colombia +260

Storylines

Colombia: Rolling by each impediment of their path, Nestor Lorenzo may have but another to beat if Colombia are to win a Copa America title. Proper again Daniel Munoz shall be suspended for the ultimate after selecting up two yellow playing cards within the first half towards Uruguay. After Rodriguez, Munoz has arguably been Colombia’s second-best participant throughout this match scoring two objectives whereas enjoying glorious protection. Doubtless to get replaced by Santiago Arias within the remaining, it can trigger a barely completely different look to Colombia’s assault.

Argentina: Want extra of the Argentina that confronted Canada and fewer of the aspect that has carried out beneath expectations for many of this match. Whereas Messi has been coping with health issues, he was nonetheless in a position to rating towards the Canucks however it has been the type of Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez that has powered Argentina throughout this match. They’ll want extra from their protection, particularly on set performs the place Rodriguez has assisted 4 objectives, but when there is a crew that may cease a high-powered assault in a remaining, it is Argentina.

Predicted Lineups

Colombia: Camilo Vargasm Johan Mojica, Carlos Cuesta, Davidson Sanchez, Santiago Arias, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Rios, Luis Diaz, James Rodriguez, Jhon Arias, Jhon Cordoba

Argentina: Emillano Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Cristian Romero, Gonzalo Montiel, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Prediction

Colombia will come full circle to win Copa America and lengthen their unbeaten run. With one more victory, who will find yourself stopping this crew? Choose: Colombia 2, Argentia 1