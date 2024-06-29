Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Davinson Sánchez and Jhon Córdoba scored three minutes aside within the second half, and Colombia superior to the Copa America quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica on Friday.

Colombia managed possession (62%) for the second straight sport and led 1-0 at halftime on Luis Díaz’s penalty kick within the thirty first minute.

Los Cafeteros saved up the stress within the second half and wrapped up Group D with a dominating efficiency in entrance of 27,386 pro-Colombian followers at State Farm Stadium. Colombia outshot Costa Rica 14-5 and faces Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, California to shut out the group stage.

Colombia has received 10 straight and is unbeaten in 25 video games (20-0-5) since dropping at Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in 2022. Costa Rica didn’t have a shot on purpose.

“At present was a sport we dominated from begin to end,” Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo mentioned by way of an interpreter.

Costa Rica had the primary massive shock of the match, enjoying nine-time Copa America champion Brazil to a scoreless tie regardless of being outshot 18-2.

Los Ticos discovered themselves on their heels once more in opposition to one other powerhouse crew within the desert — and it didn’t go fairly as effectively for the youngest roster within the match.

“The opposite crew was clearly on one other stage,” Costa Rica coach Gustavo Alfaro mentioned.

Colombia managed possession (66%) in its opening 2-1 win over Paraguay and dominated the ball early in opposition to Costa Rica.

Díaz had the primary good probability within the fifth minute, simply lacking the crossbar on a header. James Rodríguez adopted with the primary shot on purpose within the twentieth minute, however Patrick Sequeira sprawled out for a diving save.

Díaz scored on the penalty kick after Sequeira took down a charging Córdoba on the fringe of the penalty field. Los Cafeteros saved up the stress, simply lacking one other purpose when Sánchez couldn’t get a head on Díaz’s bouncing cross.

Colombia had 71% possession within the first half and saved management within the second.

Sánchez made it 2-0 with a header off a nook kick within the 59th minute. Córdoba scored when he slipped behind Costa Rica’s protection and beat Sequeira from a tricky angle.

“We’re a great crew, however we even have good character,” Lorenzo mentioned.

“It’s no miracle. They’re good gamers,” Lorenzo mentioned after the sport, in Spanish. “The standard of the gamers is what makes the distinction. On the sector they stress, they keep on with the sport plan.”

___

