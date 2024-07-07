Colombia cruises past Panama 5-0 in Copa America to advance to the semifinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jhon Córdoba, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz scored objectives throughout a dominant first half to spark Colombia to a 5-0 win over Panama within the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Saturday.

Colombia — which got here into Saturday on a 26-match unbeaten streak — wasted little time on No. 27 when Córdoba’s well-placed header in the eighth minute discovered the underside nook of the online following a nook kick from Rodríguez.

Los Cafeteros pushed forward 2-0 lower than 10 minutes later on Rodríguez’s powerful penalty kick. Colombia was awarded the penalty after Panama goalie Orlando Mosquera tripped up Colombia’s Jhon Arias, who was sprinting to avoid wasting the ball from going out of bounds close to the submit.

It was the 32-year-old Rodríguez’s twenty eighth aim in worldwide play and his all-around excellence was on full show in opposition to Panama.

“He’s a very good participant, there’s nothing to clarify,” mentioned Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo. “He’s a participant who’s pleased inside the sphere.”

Colombia made it 3-0 within the forty first minute when Díaz lobbed a shot over Mosquera, who had charged ahead in the course of the breakaway. The aim was arrange by one other good go from Rodríguez.

Panama had just a few respectable possibilities to attain within the first half, including a header that bounced off the post earlier than being swatted out of hazard by Colombia goalie Camilo Vargas.

However Los Canaleros may by no means make a dent within the lead.

“Maybe that would have introduced us again within the recreation,” Panama supervisor Thomas Christiansen mentioned. “However the errors we had — that’s not potential in opposition to groups like Colombia with their high quality, pace and depth. It’s not the consequence we wished, not the consequence we deserved, however we have now to be taught from it.”

Colombia scored its fourth aim within the seventieth minute when Richard Ríos blasted a protracted right-footed shot previous Mosquera into the underside left nook of the online. The ultimate aim got here in stoppage time when Miguel Borja transformed a penalty kick.

Los Cafeteros had a slight benefit in time of possession at 52%, however the high quality of their possessions was far superior.

Colombia will play within the semifinals on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina, in opposition to Uruguay, which beat Brazil 4-2 on penalty kicks later Saturday.

The heavily-favored Colombians loved an enormous dwelling subject benefit in entrance of introduced crowd of 39,740 at State Farm Stadium, with most followers donning the staff’s shiny yellow jerseys. The stadium’s retractable roof was closed due to temperatures that hovered round 115 levels Fahrenheit (46 levels Celsius) exterior.

Panama’s sudden run to the quarterfinals included a 2-1 win over the US throughout group play.

