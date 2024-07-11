Colombia beats Uruguay 1-0 and will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in Copa America final

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Colombia is headed to the Copa America championship sport for the primary time in 23 years after a contentious win over Uruguay by which it performed the second half a person brief and gamers brawled with followers within the stands following the ultimate whistle.

Jefferson Lerma scored within the thirty ninth minute for a 1-0 win Wednesday night time and a matchup with Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina on Sunday.

“Till you overcome your weaknesses you can’t develop,” Colombia coach Nester Lorenzo stated by means of a interpreter. “And once you overcome these obstacles you may develop.”

Daniel Muñoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for an elbow that led to his second yellow card. Regardless of Uruguay having 61.9% possession, Colombia held on to achieve the championship for the primary time since profitable its solely Copa title as host in 2001.

Colombia prolonged its unbeaten streak to a staff document 28 video games, yet one more than from 1992-94 and the longest present streak in males’s worldwide soccer.

“They’re very hungry as gamers and really keen and so they actually add many parts to their sport past the tactical aspect,” Lorenzo stated.

In a match that included seven yellow playing cards along with the pink, gamers from each groups pushed and shoved in a scrum on the sector on the last whistle. Darwin Núñez and a couple of dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled.

A video confirmed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian staff colours.

CONMEBOL launched an announcement after the sport saying that it strongly condemns any act of violence that impacts the sport.

“Our work relies on the conviction that soccer connects and unites us by means of its optimistic values,” the group stated. “There isn’t any place for intolerance and violence on and off the sector. We invite everybody within the remaining days to pour all of their ardour into cheering on their nationwide groups and having an unforgettable social gathering.”

Defending champion Argentina and Colombia meet at Miami Gardens, Florida, within the event finale. The Albiceleste are looking for a document sixteenth Copa title and are trying to be part of Spain from 2008-12 as the one nations to win three straight main championships.

Uruguay stays in Charlotte to satisfy Canada in Saturday night time’s third-place match.

Earlier than an overwhelmingly pro-Colombia crowd of 70,644 that crammed Financial institution of America Stadium with yellow jerseys and flags, Uruguay fell behind for the primary time within the event.

James Rodríguez’s nook kick was headed in from brief vary by Lerma, who outjumped José María Giménez for his third worldwide aim and second of the event. Rodríguez has six assists within the event — triple the whole of some other participant.

Muñoz obtained his first yellow card from Mexican referee César Ramos within the thirty first minute for a reckless slide sort out on Maximiliano Araújo and his second for elbowing Manuel Ugarte within the abdomen.

Rodríguez was given a yellow card within the fifty fifth minute for arguing with Ramos when the referee didn’t cease play after Richard Ríos was kicked on a shin by Darwin Núñez.

Ríos was eliminated on a stretcher, re-entered the match, then went down in one other problem and was substituted within the 62nd minute. Rodríguez was eliminated on the identical time to maintain him eligible for the ultimate.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas didn’t should make his first save till he stopped Nicolás de la Cruz within the 68th minute.

Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s profession chief with 68 objectives, entered within the 66th minute and hit the skin of a put up with a shot within the 71st. He grasped his head in his fingers in disgust.

“The moments by which we may unbalance the sport, we didn’t succeed,” Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa stated. “We must always have generated extra aim conditions than we did.”

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe, one other second-half sub, put an open shot vast within the 88th, and Uribe’s open shot within the fourth minute of stoppage time ricocheted off the physique of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet after which the crossbar.

Uruguay moved Rochet as much as the attacking half of the sector within the last minute, determined for a aim.

The match was performed in 90-degree warmth on a floor that was transformed from synthetic turf to grass within the weeks main up the sport.

Gamers on the NFL’s Carolina Panthers have been outspoken about soccer groups having the posh of taking part in on grass on their house discipline. Gamers say NFL video games on synthetic turf go away them extra prone to accidents.

With two video games left, attendance of 1.48 million is simply 1,663 shy of the whole for the 2016 event in the US,

