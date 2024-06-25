Colombia 2-1 Paraguay (Jun 24, 2024) Game Analysis

James Rodríguez created each targets in Colombia’s 2-1 win over Paraguay of their opening Copa América Group D sport in Houston on Monday, because the 2001 champions prolonged their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

First-half targets from Daniel Muñoz and Jefferson Lerma secured the victory for Colombia, who dominated nearly all of the match, whereas Julio Enciso netted the lone aim for Paraguay.

Colombia’s ninth consecutive win maintained a formidable run of 19 victories and 5 attracts since March 2022, with their final defeat a 1-0 loss to Argentina in February 2022.

Munoz gave Colombia the lead within the thirty second minute, expertly heading a Rodriguez cross into the web.

Captain Rodriguez grabbed his second help 10 minutes later when he whipped in a harmful free-kick, with Jefferson Lerma’s glancing header evading Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morínigo.

“I am very pleased, it is vital to start out nicely at present towards a tricky opponent like Paraguay,” Rodriguez instructed Caracol Gol.

“We might have performed higher within the second half, however you right issues higher when the group wins, it is a lot simpler that method.”

Paraguay intensified their efforts within the second half, with Enciso delivering Ramón Sosa’s cross within the 69th minute.

Colombia thought that they had a penalty within the 84th minute after Gustavo Velázquez appeared to have dragged down Yerry Mina within the field, however the referee was suggested to test the monitor by VAR and the choice was overruled.

“We labored from the primary minute, in search of the match; we knew it wasn’t going to be simple, although the group is doing nicely and is in good kind, so we needed to counter Paraguay,” Colombia winger Luis Díaz instructed Caracol Gol.

“Happily, we scored two targets that gave us a great result in make it harder for them… We’re calm. I’ve little question that we are going to have an excellent event and we’ll proceed like this.”

Paraguay struggled to create a stable scoring alternative within the seven minutes of second-half stoppage time, as Colombia shut up store and stored the door firmly closed.

Each groups are set to return to the pitch on Friday, with Colombia going through Costa Rica in Glendale, Arizona, and Paraguay taking over Brazil in Las Vegas. Brazil face Costa Rica in California in a while Monday.