Colombia 1-0 Uruguay (Jul 10, 2024) Game Analysis

James Rodríguez served up his sixth help of the event to assist 10-man Colombia beat Uruguay 1-0 in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday to arrange a Copa América last in opposition to Argentina, earlier than the night time descended into chaos as gamers clashed with followers.

Argentina beat Canada 2-0 within the first semifinal on Tuesday to ebook their place in Sunday’s last in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Victory for Colombia on Wednesday meant they prolonged their unbeaten run to a team-record 28 video games, courting again to a loss to Argentina in February 2022.

In a contentious match that included seven yellow playing cards and one pink, gamers from each groups pushed and shoved in a scrum on the sphere on the last whistle. Darwin Núñez and a few dozen Uruguay teammates then went into the stands as followers brawled. A video confirmed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian crew colors.

Jefferson Lerma scored the one purpose in entrance of a fervent and overwhelmingly pro-Colombia crowd of 70,644 at Financial institution of America Stadium when he headed in a deep nook from James within the thirty ninth minute.

James turns into the primary South American participant with six assists at a single main event since Pelé for Brazil on the 1970 World Cup.

James Rodríguez was once more Colombia’s inspiration of their semifinal win over Uruguay. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Photos

Colombia’s activity of sustaining their benefit was difficult when defender Daniel Muñoz was despatched off in first-half stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for swinging an elbow at Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte. Muñoz obtained his first yellow card from Mexican referee César Ramos within the thirty first minute for a reckless slide deal with on Maximiliano Araújo.

Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez did not benefit from a number of first-half alternatives, with Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas not having to make his first save till he stopped Nicolás de la Cruz’s try within the 68th minute.

Substitute Luis Suárez, Uruguay’s profession chief with 68 objectives, hit the skin of a publish with a shot within the 71st as Uruguay struggled to discover a breakthrough in opposition to the ten males.

Colombia’s Mateus Uribe, one other second-half sub, put an open shot large within the 88th, and Uribe’s open shot within the fourth minute of stoppage time ricocheted off the physique of sliding goalkeeper Sergio Rochet then the crossbar.

However one purpose proved sufficient for Colombia to achieve their third Copa América last and first since profitable their solely title as hosts in 2001.

After the sport, movies confirmed Uruguay gamers wading into the stands to alternate blows with Colombia followers as police personnel tried to maintain the 2 sides aside.

Uruguay captain Jose Maria Gimenez stated the gamers had been making an attempt to defend their households.

“Let me say one thing earlier than they lower you off as a result of they will not allow us to converse into the microphone, they do not need me to say something about what is going on on however this can be a catastrophe,” Gimenez stated on the official broadcast. “Please watch out, our households are within the stands, there are little new child infants. It was a catastrophe; there was no police and we needed to defend our households.

Argentina are in search of a file sixteenth Copa América title and seeking to be part of Spain as the one nations to win three straight main titles.

Wednesday’s match was performed in 90-degree warmth on a floor that was transformed from synthetic turf to grass within the weeks main as much as the competition.

Uruguay will face Canada within the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Info from The Related Press contributed to this report.