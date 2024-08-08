Colman Domingo Credits ‘Euphoria’ for Becoming “Heartthrob” at 54

Colman Domingo nonetheless can’t consider he’s turn into a “54-year-old heartthrob,” all due to his function on Euphoria.

The Emmy-winning actor, who performs Rue’s (Zendaya) sponsor Ali on the hit HBO sequence, not too long ago opened as much as Jessica Shaw on SiriusXM’s The Highlight about this newfound consideration he’s obtained from the youthful technology.

“It’s actually form of unimaginable,” Domingo stated. “They’re like, ‘Oh my god, Ali!’ And often what’s so candy, they have a look at me they usually need me to be their massive brother, their father determine, their counselor or one thing.”

Nevertheless, the Rustin star admitted he’s additionally skilled some wilder run-ins with youthful followers.

“I used to be actually driving down the 405 in L.A. and a gaggle of younger ladies stored taking a look at me and my husband was like, ‘These ladies are taking a look at you. Is one thing mistaken?’” he recalled of the encounter. “‘I don’t know,’ however they stored trying after which ultimately, I waved, after which I actually heard [screams]. So I’m a 54-year-old heartthrob as effectively.”

“It’s occurred,” Domingo quipped with fun. “I by no means knew it might occur, nevertheless it’s occurred on the ripe previous age of 54. Pay attention, so long as it occurred in some unspecified time in the future in my life, proper?”

The Worry the Strolling Lifeless actor scored an Emmy in 2022 for finest visitor actor in a drama sequence for his efficiency as Ali on Euphoria.

Domingo is about to reprise his character for season three of the Sam Levinson-created drama, which is about to start filming in January 2025. However followers have lengthy questioned in the event that they’ll really see a 3rd season, because the HBO present has been hit with tragedy and trauma for the reason that season two premiere in 2022.

Final yr, Domingo additionally addressed rumors that Euphoria was a “poisonous manufacturing,” saying that the claims made in a 2022 The Each day Beast exposé weren’t true.

“I’m not gonna invalidate [anyone’s] expertise, however working in tv is lengthy hours,” he informed The Unbiased in November 2023. “Generally you’re employed as much as 14 hours a day, after which you need to go residence and prep. You need to actually reside and work in a really methodical method. Loads of younger actors is probably not up for the duty or have that very same work ethic.”

The actor continued, “I’ve been on this enterprise for 32 years. I do know what exhausting work is. So, once I heard these ‘stories’” — The Unbiased famous the actor did air quotes when he stated stories — “I assumed, ‘The place is that this coming from? That’s only a regular work day.’ Be an expert.”