College QB Jackson Arnold, GF Skyler Marshall’s Relationship Timeline

College of Oklahoma quarterback Jackson Arnold has a No. 1 fan in his girlfriend, Skyler Marshall.

Marshall, who started relationship Arnold in December 2020, has been cheering him on since he joined the Sooners in 2023.

“Actually so pleased with you!🫶🏻,” Marshall, who additionally attends the College of Oklahoma, wrote by way of Instagram in April 2023. Marshall uploaded snaps of the twosome embracing on the soccer subject the place she sported a jean jacket along with her boyfriend’s final identify and quantity printed on the again.

Arnold shared his dedication to the College of Oklahoma in January 2022. “All Glory to God ⭕️🧬#DIMETIME #CHO23N,” he wrote by way of Instagram on the time. One yr later, he enrolled within the faculty, per his group bio web page. Throughout his first yr with the group in 2023, Arnold appeared in seven video games in a backup function and began within the Alamo Bowl.

December 2020

Marshall and Arnold started relationship.

June 2021

Marshall made her relationship with Arnold public in a candy publish by way of Instagram, sharing snaps of the twosome. She captioned the add with a number of coronary heart emojis. “Comfortable launch,” Arnold quipped within the feedback part.

January 2022

The identical month that Arnold introduced his dedication to the College of Oklahoma, Marshall shared a pic of the pair on the sphere. “future house😍😍,” she wrote by way of Instagram.

December 2022

Marshall commemorated her and Arnold’s second anniversary by importing a number of snaps of the couple. “2 years with my favourite boy!! You could have my entire coronary heart, I really like you❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned the Instagram publish.

January 2023

Marshall and Arnold rang in 2023 with a visit to Mexico, the place they soaked up the solar within the pool and dressed up for dinners underneath palm bushes. “The most effective begin to the brand new yr!☺️❤️,” Marshall captioned the Instagram publish.

December 2023

Marshall and Arnold celebrated their three-year anniversary with loving anniversary tributes to one another.

“Comfortable 3 years to my lady, [I] couldn’t think about life with out you! ❤️,” Arnold wrote by way of Instagram, alongside a snap of the twosome, whereas Marshall posted her personal photographs with the caption, “3 YEARS! Thanks for the unconditional love and help each day! I couldn’t love you extra if I attempted!💖.”