College football world reacts to Ducks’ win

by

(This story was up to date with new data)

It was the spotlight of one of the anticipated days of the 2024 faculty soccer common season.

And No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Oregon didn’t disappoint.

In what seemed like a possible alternative for the Buckeyes to come back out with the win, the Geese got here up with the cease on protection on Ohio State’s remaining possession, holding onto a 32-31 win Saturday inside Autzen Stadium. Geese kicker Atticus Sappington hit the eventual game-winning 19-yard discipline objective to present the Geese the lead with 1:47 remaining within the sport.

Leave a Reply