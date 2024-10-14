Week 7 of the faculty soccer season delivered as promised with a collection of dramatic video games between high-profile groups. Nonetheless, there was one nationwide highlight sport that proved to be one thing of a snoozer as Texas crushed Oklahoma 34-3 within the Pink River Rivalry.

The Longhorns’ comparatively straightforward win towards their arch nemesis sends them right into a Week 8 showdown with Georgia in nice place because the lone unbeaten group within the SEC. Georgia, however, remains to be trying to find the model of itself that demolished Clemson within the second half of a Week 1 assembly. Since then, the Bulldogs have been up and down, suffering from points on each side of the soccer at occasions.

Issues had been no totally different for UGA on Saturday in a lackadaisical 41-31 victory over lowly Mississippi State. When you by no means apologize for successful video games within the SEC, it is clear that Mississippi State is the league’s worst group in 12 months 1 beneath coach Jeff Lebby. But, mighty Georgia nonetheless discovered itself in a battle in the course of the second half. Given its championship aspirations, we aren’t grading Georgia with child gloves. With Texas on deck, the Bulldogs have lots to repair.

As we mirror on a unbelievable Week 7 of school soccer, listed here are the grades for all groups with nationwide title odds of +4000 or higher.

Bye weeks: Miami (+2000)

Texas

Grade: A-

Title odds: +400

Texas began gradual however finally had no bother in a 34-3 Pink River Rivalry victory over Oklahoma highlighted by a robust defensive effort. The Longhorns held OU to only 237 complete yards and by no means gave up a acquire of greater than 15 yards. They racked up 5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss whereas avenging a 2023 loss to the Sooners with a dominating effort. The offense wasn’t good, nevertheless it did not should be.

Ohio State

Grade: C+

Title odds: +450

Ohio State scored a landing in each quarter besides the fourth because the Buckeyes suffered from poor offensive execution down the stretch of their 32-31 loss at Oregon. Defensively, Ohio State gave up six performs of 25 or extra yards and didn’t register a sack. The Buckeyes compelled only one three-and-out as coach Ryan Day’s struggles towards top-tier competitors continued.

Georgia

Grade: C-

Title odds: +450

Georgia entered as almost a five-touchdown favourite however let Mississippi State hold round in a 41-31 victory. Mississippi State had the soccer in UGA territory whereas down simply 10 factors early within the fourth quarter. Although Georgia prevailed with a 605-yard offensive efficiency, it was one other ho-hum exhibiting for the preseason No. 1 group. UGA will should be sharper because it now heads to Texas.

Oregon

Grade: A

Title odds: +550

It took every thing Oregon might muster to knock off Ohio State 32-31 in entrance of a record-setting house crowd. The Geese recovered a wild onside kick, did not commit a turnover and had been penalized simply thrice as they dug deep for an enormous win. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel made performs as a passer and runner, Jordan James ran for 115 yards and the protection allowed simply three factors over Ohio State’s last three possessions.

Alabama



Grade: C

Title odds: +850

Alabama survived for a 27-25 win over South Carolina, nevertheless it was one other ugly exhibiting for the Crimson Tide. Alabama led 14-0 earlier than Carolina scored 19 unanswered to take the lead getting into the fourth quarter. Give star quarterback Jalen Milroe credit score for main Alabama to a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. However even then, the Crimson Tide needed to cease a 2-point conversion try and make a last defensive stand after failing to recuperate an onside kick.

Penn State

Grade: A-

Title odds: +1200

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar posted profession highs in completions (30), makes an attempt (43) yards (391) and interceptions (three) because the Nittany Lions received a 33-30 time beyond regulation thriller at USC. His high-powered efficiency was made doable by tight finish Tyler Warren’s 17 catches for 224 yards. The Nittany Lions gave up some enormous performs defensively however stood agency with the sport within the stability.

Clemson



Grade: A

Title odds: +1800

Clemson continued its offensive resurgence with 566 complete yards and 37 first downs in a 49-14 thrashing of Wake Forest. Not counting an abbreviated last collection earlier than halftime, the Tigers scored touchdowns on six straight possessions as they notched their sixth consecutive double-digit victory since a season-opening loss to Georgia.

Tennessee

Grade: B-

Title odds: +2000

Tennessee’s grade should be cut up in two. The protection deserves an A, whereas the offense deserves a C- from the Volunteers’ 23-17 time beyond regulation win towards Florida. Tennessee notched 12 tackles for loss and stopped the Gators on two fourth-down conversion makes an attempt whereas repeatedly bailing out a sputtering offense. Operating again Dylan Sampson discovered simply sufficient to sunlight to account for all three of Tennessee’s touchdowns.

Ole Miss

Grade: C-

Title odds: +3500

Ole Miss by no means trailed in regulation however managed to fall 29-26 at LSU in time beyond regulation. The Rebels failed to attain a landing after halftime as they suffered a doubtlessly deadly loss for his or her Faculty Soccer Playoff hopes. An in any other case good defensive effort went to waste late as LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier made clutch throws to guide the Tigers to an inconceivable win.

LSU

Grade: B+

Title odds: +3500

LSU nonetheless cannot run the soccer, and the passing sport was feast or famine. However the Tigers acquired some Demise Valley magic and demonstrated encouraging indicators of defensive competency within the second half of their 29-26 time beyond regulation win towards Ole Miss. Coach Brian Kelly nonetheless has lots to scrub up, however a CFP bid stays a practical risk.

Notre Dame

Grade: A

Title odds: +4000

Notre Dame fell behind 7-0 however by no means flinched en path to a 49-7 dismantling of Stanford. The Combating Irish picked aside the Cardinal by means of the air and on the bottom as quarterback Riley Leonard mixed for 4 complete touchdowns. Defensively, Notre Dame acquired nasty after Stanford’s opening rating, holding the Cardinal to 200 complete yards.