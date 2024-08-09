Colleagues remember Kevin Sullivan – Slam Wrestling

The information of Kevin Sullivan’s demise on August 9, 2024, realized by many as they have been waking up was not an entire shock, as Sullivan had been sick since Might.

However for friends and colleagues, it was nonetheless an incredible loss. Many took to social media to share their recollections of the person who was at numerous instances a “Taskmaster”, a “Boston Battler” and “The Prince of Darkness” … or simply “Sully” to his associates. Notice the number of names — wrestlers, bookers, promoters, main names and a few not.

Andrew Anderson, who was a real pupil of Sullivan’s, sitting at his studying tree for years, merely posted a damaged coronary heart on Fb. When Anderson acquired a Males’s Wrestling Award from the Cauliflower Alley Membership, he requested Sullivan to introduce him.

Gangrel David Heath on Fb: “Received a message 5:50am this morning, with that information 38 years of laughter, worry and studying classes, smiles and growls and appreciation of sunrises and sunsets and the fantastic thing about smoke and mirrors and conducting a wrestling orchestra with stroke of his thoughts all rushed by way of my head and coronary heart however most of all of the kindness and true friendship you gave me! I’m really heartbroken and endlessly grateful and grateful for you being in my life! Say hiya to all and take simple on the large man upstairs! RIP”

Triple H on X: “Kevin Sullivan had one of the vital distinctive minds within the historical past of our trade, pushing artistic boundaries and growing a number of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering ardour for what we do. My ideas are along with his household, associates & followers.”

Jacqueline Moore on Fb: “I woke as much as the information of the passing of my good friend Kevin Sullivan. He was a pleasure to work with within the wrestling enterprise. Relaxation simple my good friend.”

I am deeply saddened to study of the passing of my good friend Kevin Sullivan. What an unimaginable thoughts for the enterprise and a good higher particular person. Please say a prayer for his household. pic.twitter.com/7lBPTrV0Pd — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 9, 2024

Sal Corrente on Fb: “I awakened this morning to a textual content from Andrew Anderson concerning the passing of Kevin Sullivan. I used to be within the ring with Kevin many instances as a referee. In 2005 he was a part of a number of the WrestleReunion occasions. I’m posting an image of Kevin and Abdullah from the inaugural occasion in Tampa January 2005. He was in a tag group match with C.M. Punk and Abdullah the Butcher as his companions with Sir Oliver Humperdink as supervisor in our foremost occasion. Dusty, Dustin and Mike Graham on the opposite facet with Harley Race. As we get older the information of deaths comes a lot to usually and is way to related. R.I.P Kevin Sullivan.”

Billy Silverman on Fb: “I’m sadden to listen to concerning the demise of Kevin Sullivan. I’ve recognized Kevin since I broke in in 1985. I additionally labored for Kevin when he was the booker for WCW. Kevin was the perfect and at all times handled me effectively. My deepest condolences exit to the household and associates of the Job Grasp Kevin Sullivan. There’ll by no means be anybody like him. God bless you, my good friend.”

WWE is saddened to study that Kevin Sullivan has handed away. We lengthen our condolences to Kevin’s household, associates and followers. https://t.co/JcJme4lI6v pic.twitter.com/PHwEnCWgrR — WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2024

Alex Pourteau on Fb: “I’m so sorry to listen to that Kevin Sullivan has handed away. Sending love and prayers to his household… I used to be solely 19 years outdated right here working as an additional for WCW, studying the enterprise the laborious means. Kevin was one of many first man’s to legit work stiff with me. Afterward it made me respect and study that the phrase ‘Alex go on the market and get your self over’ actually meant. He was additionally great expertise behind the scenes working within the workplace for a few years! He introduced me to Texas a couple of years in the past to assist as an agent on the street… Thanks Kevin RIP my good friend!”

Neal Koloff on Fb: “Awakened this morning to listen to of the passing of my mentor, my good friend Kevin Sullivan. Kevin, I’ll at all times at all times at all times be thankful for you mentoring me, believing in me, and serving to me by way of the years of this loopy enterprise/sport or ours. We’ve been abroad collectively, labored many reveals collectively, shared many laughs and plenty of recollections collectively. One I’ll always remember is the day you met my son, held him and he smiled at you. I’ll miss our conversations, the laughs, the data and I’ll positively miss you my good friend. The wrestling world misplaced a real legend and one of many biggest minds in wrestling. I like you my good friend. RIP Kevin Sullivan (Sully, Taskmaster, Gamesmaster)”

Godspeed, Kevin Sullivan. Whether or not in entrance of or behind the digicam, your contributions to our trade are with out query. Grateful for the instances we shared, your recommendation, and kindness. Honored to have gone into the @nwa HOF collectively. Relaxation effectively, sir. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OsoSmC1L4F — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 9, 2024

Sheldon Goldberg on Fb: “RIP Kevin Sullivan. One of many prime wrestling minds of his period, Kevin made frequent appearances for the late Tony Rumble and gave quite a few locals spots on nationwide TV. I thought of him a good friend and at all times loved seeing him the final couple of years at Cauliflower Alley Membership reunions. Deepest sympathies to his household and associates.”

Gary Juster on Fb: “Kevin and I have been associates from the primary day we met virtually 40 years in the past. An excellent man who knew world historical past, politics, faith and baseball (significantly the Purple Sox). Kevin might communicate intelligently on nearly any topic as he was so effectively learn. I’ll miss him and our frequent. conversations.”

Cary Silkin on Fb: “RIP Kevin Sullivan, my good friend thanks for taking the time to share your knowledge, your humor, and your love. They simply don’t make individuals like this anymore. You’ll by no means be gone. You’re right here and at all times can be. You at all times gave me time speaking about life, love politics, baseball, the world, and clearly professional wrestling … I’ve to smile. Kevin was not a unfavourable particular person, however I might usually hear him say after I would ask a query about present day life ‘Cary what’s fallacious with these individuals.’”

Simply heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has handed away. His passing actually hurts my coronary heart. I lately was speaking to Ric Aptitude who instructed me that Sully wasn’t doing effectively and I ought to name him. I instantly referred to as him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Web page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

Steve Corino on Fb: “For the previous couple of hours I used to be making an attempt to consider what I needed to say about Kevin Sullivan. Kevin was a mentor to me within the final stage of my in-ring profession after which turned a good greater mentor in life. He was like a second father to me and I think about there are tons of of pro-wrestlers that additionally noticed him as their second father. He was at all times there with recommendation and a narrative to go along with it. He taught me about perception and compassion. He helped ease my thoughts after I wanted it. And never simply with wrestling. As wonderful as he instructed his tales, he was a good higher listener. He taught me to not be afraid to make errors at work as a result of a mistake was an opportunity to study the precise means. He’d confer with Colby and Beck as his ‘grandsons’ in that Boston accent that at all times made me chortle. I’ll miss that. Thanks Kevin for the influence you made in my life, beginning as a fan after which as a trusted good friend and mentor. My life is healthier as a result of I knew Kevin Sullivan.”

Les Thatcher on Fb: “So very unhappy to listen to of the passing of my expensive good friend Kevin Sullivan. A multi-talented man in our enterprise as a wrestler, booker, supervisor & extra. I’ve the pleasure of not solely working with him, however having fun with socializing with he & his household. Watching him squat 425 lbs. 26 instances again within the late 70’s!!! You might have fought the great struggle my good friend, go along with God & know that you may be remembered with a lot Love a respect!”

Kevin Sullivan was an enormous affect on me from my early days as a fan to being a booker. Thanks, sir. RIP. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Absy3hiPut — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 9, 2024

Eric Bischoff on X: “Woke as much as the information of Kevin Sullivans passing. This one hits laborious. Final time we spoke, we talked about taking a fishing journey. Kevin liked the water. Kevin was proficient, loyal, and had instincts that made him a beneficial accomplice. I’ll miss him. Respect at all times ‘Booker Man’.”

Rick Allen on Fb: “So very unhappy to listen to of the passing of my expensive good friend Kevin Sullivan. A multi-talented man in our enterprise as a wrestler, booker, supervisor & extra. I’ve the pleasure of not solely working with him, He gave me my first break in CWF reserving me in 1985 for TV Tapings and undercard matches. And on a couple of abroad excursions over time. I additionally having fun with socializing with him lunches and Dinners and on the bar after a match. You might have fought the great struggle my good friend, go along with God & know that you may be remembered with a lot Love and respect! 🙏❤🥃😇 my condolences and prayers to the Sullivan Household.”

A few years in the past,I stated imply & false statements about kevin sullivan.I used to be silly to harbor hatred in direction of him over eddie Gilbert’s warmth w/ him from the 1989 wcw reserving committee. Over the yr’s,he was at all times skilled to me.i even managed him in 2008. RIP pic.twitter.com/TrUpZ025rO — Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) August 9, 2024

Joseph Cabibbo on Fb: “You have been top-of-the-line associates I’ve ever had. Thanks for the years of steerage and assist, you have been my father determine, my mentor, my professor, and my taskmaster. I’ll deeply miss you Kev.”

Nobody, and I imply nobody, knew extra about what labored and what didn’t in skilled wrestling than @realkevsullivan. He wrote a number of the most profitable tv program ever through the Monday night time wars. I’ll miss him…we are going to all miss him, however I’m certain he’s up there… pic.twitter.com/kKDzMa9e8u — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) August 9, 2024

Pco Pierre Carl Ouellet: “R I P my good buddy Kevin Sullivan. I labored for Kevin when he was a booker in WCW, and with him once more in 2018 for MLW and he was a giant believer within the PCO Character. He had an incredible profession and paved the best way for thus many people.

God bless you Kevin! You’ll be missed by family and friends and by the entire Wrestling neighborhood.”

Relaxation in Peace to one of many nice wrestling minds of all time, Kevin Sullivan. To speak to Kevin was to obtain a grasp class within the enterprise, and I used to be honored to be a pupil a couple of instances. Kevin additionally championed my Sheik e book and put me over to Sabu, which I’ll always remember. pic.twitter.com/o8BThYVwFv — Brian R. Solomon (@BrianRSolomon) August 9, 2024

Jeffrey Wayne Bowdren on Fb:

So I acquired a textual content from Barry this morning telling me that we had misplaced Kevin Sullivan. In contrast to lots of people, my favourite recollections of Kevin weren’t because the “evil” chief of the Military of Darkness. My favourite reminiscence of him have been because the “Boston Battler” who teamed with Austin Idol in opposition to the Freebirds in Georgia, or as Mike Graham’s tag group accomplice again within the day. I additionally keep in mind at one in every of Barry’s Fanfests, the place Kevin was one of many featured visitors. It was Sunday and lots of the individuals have been starting to depart for the airport or the drive dwelling. Kim was up in our room getting our stuff collectively, and I used to be the final one on the desk with Kevin. I figured he simply would need a while to himself and I acquired as much as depart. Kevin appears to be like at me and says:

“Do it’s important to depart? Can’t you keep for awhile?”

And I keep in mind pondering….are you fucking kidding? Kevin F’n Sullivan desires me to take a seat and discuss with him? Yep! So I sat with him for over half-hour, and didnt as soon as speak about wrestling. We talked concerning the Purple Sox and the Cubs, about baseball historical past, about our lives. Every little thing however wrestling. I keep in mind pondering, what an incredible man.

My associates used to rib one another once we would go to the matches by faking a kick to the groin. We’d chortle and say:

“Sully shot!”

At this time, all of us acquired a Sully shot. Nevertheless it was a shoot.

R.I.P. my man.

TOP PHOTO: From left to proper, Jenni Santana, Andrew Anderson, “Cuban Murderer” Fidel Sierra, Kevin Sullivan and Fantasy on the 2022 Cauliflower Alley Membership awards banquet on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on the Plaza Resort & On line casino in Las Vegas. Photograph by Wayne Palmer

