Colin Kaepernick wants to play flag football at 2028 Olympics – NBC Bay Area

Colin Kaepernick nonetheless desires to play soccer within the NFL…and within the Olympics?

The previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who final performed within the NFL in 2016, was requested about the potential for taking part in flag soccer on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Hopefully we’ll be on the market,” Kaepernick informed Sky Sports activities. “We’re gonna work on some issues, see if we are able to make it in there. However we would like to be on the market.”

The non-contact sport, during which a cease is made by ripping off one of many flags connected to a belt on a ball provider’s waist, will make its Olympic debut in 2028. Some NFL gamers have already expressed curiosity in taking part in, and the league reportedly is encouraging energetic gamers to compete.

The 36-year-old Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL since parting methods with the 49ers in 2016 after he started kneeling through the taking part in of the nationwide anthem in protest of racial injustice.

“We’re nonetheless coaching, nonetheless pushing,” he informed Sky Sports activities. “So, hopefully. We simply gotta get certainly one of these group homeowners to open up.”

Kaepernick, drafted by San Francisco within the second spherical of the 2011 draft, spent his whole six-year NFL profession with the 49ers. He led the 49ers to Tremendous Bowl XLVII, the place they misplaced to the Baltimore Ravens by a rating of 34-31.

Kaepernick has a 28-30 profession file within the common season with 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, 30 interceptions, a 59.8 completion proportion and 13 dashing touchdowns.

The 49ers, in Kaepernick’s closing season with the group in 2016, went simply 1-10 in his begins.

He has been unable to garner a lot curiosity across the league since, regardless of some high-profile exercises and open auditions.

He met with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and labored out for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, however each groups declined to signal him. Kaepernick wrote a letter to the New York Jets final season requesting to affix the apply squad after their recently-acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles harm on the group’s first offensive possession.

“I imply, it is one thing I’ve skilled my complete life for,” Kaepernick informed Sky Sports activities when requested what it will imply to return to the NFL. “So, to have the ability to step again on the sector, I believe that might be a significant second, a significant accomplishment for me. Additionally, I believe it is one thing that I can convey rather a lot to a group and assist them win a championship.”