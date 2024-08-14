Colin Kaepernick wants to play flag football at 2028 Olympics – NBC 6 South Florida

Colin Kaepernick nonetheless desires to play soccer within the NFL…and within the Olympics?

The previous San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who final performed within the NFL in 2016, was requested about the potential of enjoying flag soccer on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Hopefully we’ll be on the market,” Kaepernick instructed Sky Sports activities. “We’re gonna work on some issues, see if we are able to make it in there. However we might like to be on the market.”

The non-contact sport, during which a cease is made by ripping off one of many flags hooked up to a belt on a ball service’s waist, will make its Olympic debut in 2028. Some NFL gamers have already expressed curiosity in enjoying, and the league reportedly is encouraging energetic gamers to compete.

The 36-year-old Kaepernick has not performed within the NFL since parting methods with the 49ers in 2016 after he started kneeling throughout the enjoying of the nationwide anthem in protest of racial injustice.

“We’re nonetheless coaching, nonetheless pushing,” he instructed Sky Sports activities. “So, hopefully. We simply gotta get one among these staff homeowners to open up.”

Kaepernick, drafted by San Francisco within the second spherical of the 2011 draft, spent his complete six-year NFL profession with the 49ers. He led the 49ers to Tremendous Bowl XLVII, the place they misplaced to the Baltimore Ravens by a rating of 34-31.

Kaepernick has a 28-30 profession report within the common season with 12,271 passing yards, 72 passing touchdowns, 30 interceptions, a 59.8 completion proportion and 13 dashing touchdowns.

The 49ers, in Kaepernick’s ultimate season with the staff in 2016, went simply 1-10 in his begins.

He has been unable to garner a lot curiosity across the league since, regardless of some high-profile exercises and open auditions.

He met with the Seattle Seahawks in 2017 and labored out for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, however each groups declined to signal him. Kaepernick wrote a letter to the New York Jets final season requesting to hitch the observe squad after their recently-acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending Achilles damage on the staff’s first offensive possession.

“I imply, it is one thing I’ve skilled my entire life for,” Kaepernick instructed Sky Sports activities when requested what it could imply to return to the NFL. “So, to have the ability to step again on the sector, I feel that may be a significant second, a significant accomplishment for me. Additionally, I feel it is one thing that I can convey quite a bit to a staff and assist them win a championship.”