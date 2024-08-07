Colin Jost to replace Pete Davidson at Rochester NY Fringe Festival

Lower than every week after Pete Davidson canceled his headliner efficiency at this yr’s Rochester Fringe Competition, a brand new comedy star has been introduced to take his place.

Colin Jost, identified for his years as a forged member on “Saturday Evening Reside” is scheduled to seem on the Kodak Corridor at Eastman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. present, Fringe Competition organizers introduced Tuesday.

Here is what to know.

Who’s Colin Jost?

Jost started writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the present’s “Weekend Replace” since 2014, successful 5 Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.”

In 2015, the author, performer and creator wrote “Staten Island Summer season,” a coming-of-age comedy launched by Paramount Photos, had a supporting function within the Warner Bros. movie “Find out how to Be Single” and could be seen within the Paramount movie “Coming 2 America.” He additionally starred within the Warner Bros. live-action animation movie “Tom & Jerry,” co-wrote an upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film for Paramount alongside brother Casey Jost and stars within the upcoming marriage ceremony comedy “Worst Man.”

Jost has been revealed a number of occasions in The New Yorker and has contributed to The New York Instances Journal and HuffPost. In 2020, he launched New York Instances bestseller “A Very Punchable Face,” which is a sequence of essays documenting pivotal moments in Jost’s life, together with rising up in Staten Island in a household of firefighters, commuting three hours a day to highschool and attending Harvard whereas Fb was created.

Why the headliner switch-up?

Pete Davidson checked himself right into a wellness facility for psychological well being remedy final week, in line with Folks. He additionally canceled a comedy present scheduled for the night time after his deliberate Rochester efficiency—on Saturday, Sept. 14 on the Palace Theater in Albany, Syracuse.com stories. A number of September exhibits scheduled in Florida have additionally been canceled.

“Pete Davidson has checked right into a wellness facility for his psychological well being, PEOPLE has realized,” the journal and information website wrote. “On Wednesday, July 31, the Saturday Evening Reside alum, 30, is taking a while to concentrate on his well being. …

“A supply tells PEOPLE that psychological well being has ‘at all times been a precedence’ for the comic, who has been open about his sobriety journey on tour in addition to his historical past coping with borderline persona dysfunction and extreme post-traumatic stress dysfunction.

“Whereas staying busy with work this yr, the supply says Davidson has been specializing in his sobriety and his family and friends are very proud that he has chosen to proceed to maintain himself.”

Davidson underwent remedy in summer season of 2023 to handle points associated to PTSD and borderline persona dysfunction, PEOPLE reported. “On the time, a supply instructed PEOPLE, ‘Pete will typically test himself into rehab to work on these points. His family and friends have been supportive throughout this time.'”

Will my tickets be honored?

Sure, they are going to.

All tickets beforehand bought for Pete Davidson will robotically be honored for Jost’s present, Fringe Competition organizers say. And anybody who purchased tickets and desires to return them for a full refund could can achieve this by contacting the Eastman Theatre Field workplace at 585-274-3000 or [email protected] earlier than Friday, Aug. 23.

If you would like to buy tickets, they’re priced between $45 and $129 (plus an $8 venue ticketing price) and can be found on-line at rochesterfringe.com.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Staff shopper advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Community. Comply with her on Twitter and Instagram @byemilybarnes. Get in contact at [email protected].