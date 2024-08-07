Colin Jost to replace Pete Davidson at Rochester NY Fringe Festival

Lower than every week after Pete Davidson canceled his headliner efficiency at this yr’s Rochester Fringe Competition, a brand new comedy star has been introduced to take his place.

Colin Jost, identified for his years as a forged member on “Saturday Evening Reside” is scheduled to seem on the Kodak Corridor at Eastman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. present, Fringe Competition organizers introduced Tuesday.

Here is what to know.

Who’s Colin Jost?

Jost started writing for “SNL” in 2005 and has been the co-anchor of the present’s “Weekend Replace” since 2014, successful 5 Writers Guild Awards and two Peabody Awards and has been nominated for 14 Emmy Awards for his writing on “SNL.”

In 2015, the author, performer and creator wrote “Staten Island Summer season,” a coming-of-age comedy launched by Paramount Photos, had a supporting function within the Warner Bros. movie “Find out how to Be Single” and could be seen within the Paramount movie “Coming 2 America.” He additionally starred within the Warner Bros. live-action animation movie “Tom & Jerry,” co-wrote an upcoming “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” film for Paramount alongside brother Casey Jost and stars within the upcoming marriage ceremony comedy “Worst Man.”

