Colin Jost Joins NBC Olympics Team for Surfing Coverage

Colin Jost is stepping out from behind the “Weekend Replace” anchor desk to hitch NBCUniversal’s Olympics protection — however he received’t be going to Paris.

As a substitute, the Saturday Night time Stay common might be touring to Tahiti to cowl the browsing competitors. The Pacific island is a part of French Polynesia and can play host to the second ever browsing occasion at an Olympics (the game made its debut on the Tokyo video games in 2021).

Whereas Jost, who’s a surfer in his personal proper, might be on the bottom to interview athletes and preview the waves, the remainder of NBCU’s browsing commentary group — play-by-play announcer Joe Turpel and analyst Michael Parsons — will name the motion remotely from NBC Sports activities’ broadcast middle in Stamford, Connecticut.

“Colin Jost hit the NBC Sports activities jackpot with an epic project protecting browsing in Tahiti for the Paris Olympics,” stated Molly Solomon, govt producer and president, manufacturing for NBC Olympics. “Though the setting is somewhat completely different than the “Weekend Replace” desk in Studio 8H, Colin, an avid surfer, goes to convey his distinctive aptitude to reporting on the competitors, athletes, and delightful environment in one of the breathtaking Olympic venues ever. Tune in to see if he catches a wave for America.”

Stated Jost, “I’m honored to get to look at one of the best surfers on the earth compete on one of many heaviest waves possible, and to assist showcase the wealthy historical past of browsing in Tahiti. And my Author’s Guild Well being Insurance coverage is happy to see what the coral reef does to my again.”

Jost is one in all a number of folks with SNL ties who will contribute to NBCUniversal’s Olympics protection. Former forged member Leslie Jones might be in Paris because the “chief tremendous fan correspondent,” and Kenan Thompson will co-host a Peacock highlights present with Kevin Hart.