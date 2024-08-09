Colin Hanks Joins Bob Odenkirk in ‘Nobody 2’

Colin Hanks has joined the bone-crunching, skin-splitting forged of No person 2, Common’s sequel to the 2021 shock hit produced by 87North.

Bob Odenkirk is reprising his function as mild-mannered household man who’s secretly a former authorities murderer, whereas Sharon Stone is forged because the stone-cold villainess of the piece. Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd are reprising their roles of the household man’s spouse and father, respectively.

Plot particulars are being stored secret, however sources say that Hanks will play a corrupt sheriff with none too good ambitions.

Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto, identified for his horror and motion fare equivalent to Might the Satan Take You and segments of the V/H/S installments, is directing the characteristic, which shoots this month. The screenplay is by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Odenkirk and Umair Aleem.

Odenkirk can be producing the motion thriller, becoming a member of Kelly McCormick and David Leitch, who’re producing through their Common-based 87North. Marc Provissiero (No Laborious Emotions) of Odenkirk Provissiero Leisure and Braden Aftergood of Eighty Two Movies are producing as properly.

Common has set an Aug. 15, 2025 theatrical launch date for No person 2.

Common’s govt vp of manufacturing growth Jay Polidoro and director of growth Tony Ducret are overseeing the undertaking on behalf of the studio.

Hanks was final seen as a part of the bold-faced ensemble of Paramount+ restricted collection The Provide, in regards to the making of the traditional movie The Godfather. He additionally starred alongside Jake Lacy and Anna Paquin in creepy Peacock mini-series A Good friend of the Household. Within the can are James Vanderbilt’s historic drama Nuremberg, with Russell Crowe, Rami Malek and Michael Shannon; and indie romantic comedy And Mrs.

Hanks is repped by UTA, MGMT Leisure and Brecheen Feldman.