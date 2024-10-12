Coldplay adds second day to concert at Sun Bowl in 2025

Coldplay has added a second day to its live performance held on the Solar Bowl subsequent summer season in 2025.

Live performance dates at the moment are June 13 and June 14 at 6 p.m.

The band will convey its Music of The Spheres World Tour to North America in Might, June, and July 2025.

El Paso is the one Texas location the place the band will maintain a live performance.

Based on Stay Nation, followers can join the Artist Presale now via Thursday, October 10, at 10 a.m. ET HERE for first entry to tickets.

The artist presale begins on Friday, October 11, at 9 a.m. native time. The overall on-sale begins Friday, October 11, at 12 p.m. native time at ticketmaster.com.

To purchase tickets go to Ticketmaster.

Coldplay has additionally confirmed they are going to make a restricted variety of Infinity Tickets out there for the exhibits at midday native time on Friday, November 22.

Infinity Tickets are launched for each Coldplay present to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to followers for an inexpensive worth. They are going to price USD 20/20 CAD per ticket. They’re restricted to a most of two tickets per purchaser, and should be purchased in pairs (which can be positioned subsequent to one another). Areas can be revealed when followers decide up their tickets in individual on the field workplace on the day of the present and might be all through the venue from the ground to the higher ranges, aspect view seats and in every single place in between.

El Pasoans informed KFOX14/CBS4 they had been pleasantly shocked the band added a second present.

“Effectively, I used to be making an attempt to get on-line and I could not. So, after which they opened up one other present. So I mentioned, perhaps I am going to be capable to get tickets for the second present standing right here in line,” Roy Lopez mentioned.

Pleasure is constructing amongst El Pasoans for the financial affect the live shows could have on the Solar Metropolis.

“Oh, heck yeah. It is a good financial enhance,” a person named Frank informed KFOX14. “That is quite a lot of resorts, quite a lot of consuming, quite a lot of bars, some huge cash so that you can I feel it’s going to achieve success.”

“They’re coming two days and a present of that magnitude, it’s going to convey thousands and thousands of {dollars} to El Paso,” Lopez mentioned.

The Star on the Mountain can be illuminated in a colourful rainbow sample to rejoice the band coming to El Paso.

Everybody can seize the magic of the star reside at: https://www.elpaso.org/starlighters/

