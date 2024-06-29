Coin Announce North American Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – COIN has introduced their new album, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore, which can be out September 13 by way of 10k Initiatives. The band’s debut single “Strawberry Jam” produced by Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan Lana Del Rey) can also be out now. Together with the announcement of this new chapter for COIN, they are going to be kicking off a North American Tour enjoying notable venues such because the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC, MGM Music Hallat Fenway in Boston, Fox Theater in Oakland and plenty of extra.

The brand new album finds the band of their most susceptible state and persevering with to push the boundaries of other pop with out straying from their trademark dynamic power. It’s vivid, bittersweet, electrical, intimate, and a report followers new and previous can embrace open-heartedly. After considering they have been out of tales to inform and songs to form, I’m Not Afraid of Music Anymore means that COIN has unlocked not a brand new chapter of their existence however a whole new quantity with extra depth than they’ve ever shared earlier than. You possibly can take heed to “Strawberry Jam” right here.

View the whole record of tour dates and get your tickets right here.