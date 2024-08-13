NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – On Saturday (August 10), Johnny Chaing shocked platinum-selling singer-songwriter Cody Jinks with a Pandora Billionaire plaque to commemorate his 1 billion streams on Pandora. The plaque, honoring Jinks’ profession milestone, was offered in Houston, TX, forward of Jinks’ set opening for Luke Combs on his Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Previous Tour.

The accolade comes on the heels of the announcement of his new venture, Bottom of 30, a re-release of his critically acclaimed 2012 file 30. The album shall be out on September 27 through Late August Data.

Jinks has amassed a loyal fanbase all through his profession, having bought over 5 million tickets. He’s additionally launched twelve albums that often chart close to the highest of Billboard Nation and Impartial Albums charts, garnered over 5 billion streams throughout platforms and had eight songs licensed RIAA Platinum or Gold, led by the double-platinum success of Loud and Heavy.