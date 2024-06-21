Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz Headline U.S. Olympic Tennis Team

Queens, N.Y.: Coco Gauff holding her trophy after defeating Aryna Sabalenka to win her first grand … [+] slam within the the Girls’s Singles US Open Tennis Championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium on the USTA Billie Jean King Nationwide Tennis Heart in Flushing Meadow, Queens, New York on Sept. 9, 2023 (Photograph by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM by way of Getty Photos) Newsday by way of Getty Photos

Prime-ranked Individuals Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz will lead the U.S. tennis crew on the Paris Olympics.

The American crew options six first-time Olympians, the U.S. Tennis Affiliation mentioned in Thursday’s announcement. Tennis on the Olympics runs July 27-Aug. 4.

The 20-year-old Gauff is ranked No. 2 on the planet and is the reigning U.S. Open champion. She missed the Tokyo Video games three years in the past as a result of she examined optimistic for COVID-19.

Gauff is joined by No. 5 Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in ladies’s singles, whereas Fritz is complemented by Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks and Marcos Giron in males’s singles.

Gauff has reached the semifinals on the yr’s first two Grand Slams, the Australian and French Opens. She misplaced to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on this yr’s Roland Garros semis and within the 2022 ultimate.

Gauff and Pegula have received 5 doubles titles as a pair. Gauff received her first main doubles title — with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic — on the French Open this month.

Pegula returned to motion final week from a neck damage in April that compelled her to overlook the French Open. She was a singles quarterfinalist there in 2022.

(The AP contributed reporting)