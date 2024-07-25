Coco Gauff selected Team USA’s female flag bearer for Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony – NBC New York

Tennis star Coco Gauff has been tapped to guide American athletes through the Parade of Nations on the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming a member of NBA celebrity LeBron James.

Gauff and James have been chosen by their fellow U.S. Olympians to function flag bearers for Group USA. Gauff turns into the primary U.S. tennis participant to be a flag bearer for Group USA.

U.S. Olympic teammate and good friend Chris Eubanks delivered the information to Gauff Tuesday morning.

“I used to be fully shocked, prefer it by no means would have crossed my thoughts,” Gauff mentioned in an unique interview on NBC’s “TODAY” present. “I’ve no phrases, truthfully.”

Gauff mentioned she’s an enormous fan of James, however has by no means formally met him. Lastly doing in order flag bearers for his or her nation “is a cool circumstance to satisfy him,” she added.

The 20-year-old Gauff, ranked No. 2 on this planet, is making her Olympic debut in Paris after lacking the Tokyo Video games as a result of she examined optimistic for COVID-19. She can be joined by an inventory of Group USA teammates that features No. 5 Jessica Pegula, Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in girls’s singles, together with Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul, Chris Eubanks and Marcos Giron in males’s singles.

Gauff is a favourite to deliver house a medal on the clay courts at Roland-Garros, the location of the French Open. Gauff is the U.S. Open champion and reached the semifinals on the yr’s first two Grand Slams, the Australian and French Opens. She was a finalist on the Roland-Garros clay in 2022 and can be a medal contender in doubles, too.

The right way to watch tennis on the Paris 2024 Summer time Olympics

The motion begins on July 27 and runs by means of Aug. 4.

All first-round matches for males’s singles, males’s doubles, girls’s singles and girls’s doubles start on July 27. Blended doubles begins on July 28.

The ladies’s singles remaining and males’s doubles remaining are on Aug. 3, whereas the ladies’s doubles remaining and males’s singles remaining are on Aug. 4.

The combined doubles gold medal match is Aug. 2.

Nearly all of tennis matches may be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports activities app, which is accessible on Google’s Google Play Retailer and Apple’s App Retailer.