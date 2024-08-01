Coco Gauff is out of women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics – NBC10 Philadelphia

Coco Gauff misplaced in girls’s doubles on the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, a day after her tearful exit in singles.

Gauff and her U.S. teammate, Jessica Pegula, had been the top-seeded girls’s pair however had been eradicated within the second spherical by the Czech duo of Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova 2-6, 6-4, 10-5 in a match tiebreaker.

“We had been enjoying effectively,” Gauff stated. “Each of them simply performed a greater tiebreaker.”

On Tuesday, Gauff was defeated by Donna Vekic of Croatia in straight units within the third spherical of singles, the place the American was seeded second. Gauff received into an argument with the chair umpire over an officiating determination near the end of that match.

Even after the 2 setbacks, Gauff nonetheless had one thing to play for in Paris, the place she was one of many U.S. flag bearers throughout final week’s opening ceremony and had hoped to move residence with three medals. She was scheduled to play in blended doubles with Taylor Fritz later Wednesday.

“If I play like what I did at this time (with Pegula),” Gauff stated, “we now have probability.”

Gauff arrived in France as one of many largest stars in her, or any, sport.

The 20-year-old from Florida gained her first Grand Slam singles championship on the U.S. Open final September, and he or she collected her first main doubles title on the French Open in June — though not with Pegula, who was out injured, however with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic.

Gauff additionally has reached a singles closing on the French Open, dropping the trophy to Iga Swiatek in 2022. That main match is performed every year at Roland Garros, the identical clay-court facility getting used to host Paris Video games tennis matches.

Muchova was the runner-up to Swiatek on the French Open final 12 months and likewise made it to the semifinals on the U.S. Open earlier than dropping to Gauff in a match interrupted for 50 minutes by a local weather protest.

Muchova returned to motion in June after lacking 10 months due to surgical procedure on her proper wrist.

Wednesday’s match was delayed due to rain proper earlier than Noskova served for the second set with the Czechs forward 5-4. When play resumed, they took that set, then dominated the first-to-10, win-by-two match tiebreaker that’s used instead of a standard third set for all doubles matches on the Olympics.

“Actually, generally 10-point tiebreakers are just a little unfortunate,” Pegula stated. “They performed just about the proper tiebreaker.”

The 19-year-old Noskova closed out the victory with a volley winner.

Her largest achievement thus far got here on the Australian Open in January, when she beat Swiatek within the third spherical. That made Noskova the primary teenager to beat a No. 1-ranked lady at Melbourne Park since 1999.

“I used to be simply standing there, letting her play,” Muchova stated with fun about her associate, “and that’s how we gained.”