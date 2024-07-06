Coco Gauff easily dispatches Sonay Kartal at Wimbledon in straight sets

Coco Gauff performs towards Sonay Kartal in a third-round match at Wimbledon on Friday in London. (Picture by Aaron Chown/PA Photos by way of Getty Photos)

Coco Gauff regarded each bit like the ladies’s No. 2 seed at Wimbledon on Thursday, simply defeating Sonay Kartal of their third-round match, 6-4, 6-0. With the win, Gauff advances to the match’s fourth spherical for the third time after shedding to Sofia Kenin within the first spherical final 12 months.

The British native Kartal had the gang on the All England Membership on her aspect, which can have given her a raise within the first set as she rallied from 4-2 to a 4-4 tie. However that hardly deterred Gauff as she took the following eight video games in a match that lasted simply over an hour.

Afterward, Gauff acknowledged that the followers weren’t as a lot towards her as she anticipated.

“That is my first time taking part in a British participant right here, so I used to be a bit bit nervous,” Gauff mentioned. “I knew you guys could be for her. Fortunately, you guys have been fairly good to me in order that helped. Enjoying in entrance of the British crowd is nice. You’re respectful, so I respect that.”

Kartal got here into the third-round match on an impressive run as a qualifier (and ranked No. 298 on the planet), defeating No. 29 seed Sorana Cirstea and Clara Burel earlier than dealing with Gauff.

“She was taking part in at a excessive stage within the first set. It’s been an important match for her,” Gauff added. “She wasn’t giving me a lot to work with and she or he does an excellent job of blending up selection so that you by no means really feel settled. I used to be lacking however ultimately I used to be capable of do nicely.”

Up subsequent for Gauff is a matchup with No. 19 seed and fellow American Emma Navarro within the fourth spherical.