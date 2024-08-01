Coco & Clair Clair Announce Headlining Tour

Coco & Clair (Photograph: Nicole Steriovski)
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Atlanta-based rap duo Coco & Clair Clair introduced plans for a headlining North American tour this fall.
Produced by Stay Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on October 1st in Montreal and can hit markets similar to Toronto, Seattle, Chicago, New York and extra earlier than wrapping with a hometown present on the Buckhead Theater on November ninth.
The tour will assist the duo’s forthcoming album Lady, which is due August thirtieth and consists of their newest single “Kate Spade.”
“‘Kate Spade’ was one of many first songs we completed for the album after an evening out in Amsterdam. It’s slightly naughty and slightly catty, however total it’s meant to be uplifting. Huge up your self vibes as a result of there’s at all times gonna be somebody on the market who needs what you’ve,” Coco and Clair mentioned in a joint assertion.
Tour Dates:
9/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Issues Go Competition^
10/1 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Membership
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Corridor
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Home of Blues
10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
10/8 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck*
10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Corridor
10/12 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Soundwell
10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*
10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Corridor
10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX^
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*
10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Corridor
10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Home of Blues Houston
10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre
11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership
11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Dwelling Arts
11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Stay
11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ Home of Blues