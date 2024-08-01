Coco & Clair Clair Announce Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Atlanta-based rap duo Coco & Clair Clair introduced plans for a headlining North American tour this fall.

Produced by Stay Nation, the 21-date tour kicks off on October 1st in Montreal and can hit markets similar to Toronto, Seattle, Chicago, New York and extra earlier than wrapping with a hometown present on the Buckhead Theater on November ninth.

The tour will assist the duo’s forthcoming album Lady, which is due August thirtieth and consists of their newest single “Kate Spade.”

“‘Kate Spade’ was one of many first songs we completed for the album after an evening out in Amsterdam. It’s slightly naughty and slightly catty, however total it’s meant to be uplifting. Huge up your self vibes as a result of there’s at all times gonna be somebody on the market who needs what you’ve,” Coco and Clair mentioned in a joint assertion.

Tour Dates:

9/28 – Forest Hills, NY @ All Issues Go Competition^

10/1 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

10/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Axis Membership

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Corridor

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Home of Blues

10/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

10/8 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck*

10/09 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Corridor

10/12 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Soundwell

10/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom*

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Corridor

10/16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

10/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ VIVA PHX^

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

10/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Corridor

10/25 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Home of Blues Houston

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

11/01 – Washington, D.C. @ Howard Theatre

11/02 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/06 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Membership

11/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Dwelling Arts

11/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Stay

11/12 – Lake Buena Vista, FL @ Home of Blues