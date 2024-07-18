‘Cobra Kai’ Moves Up Season 6, Part 2 On Netflix—Here’s The New Release Schedule

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso, William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Yuji Okumoto … [+] as Chozen in Cobra Kai. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Shock! Followers received’t have to attend as lengthy to get the second batch of episodes for Cobra Kai Season 6. When will Cobra Kai Season 6, Half 2 come out on Netflix? Discover out the brand new launch date, which is 2 weeks sooner than initially deliberate, under.

Cobra Kai is Netflix’s beloved martial arts collection and the sequel to the unique The Karate Child movies. The streaming large acquired the collection for its third season in June 2020 after it initially aired on YouTube Pink/Premium. The collection returned for its sixth and closing season on July 18, 2024.

“Our senseis and college students should determine if and the way they are going to compete within the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate,” Netflix’s synopsis for Season 6 reads.

On the star-studded premiere for Season 6, Half 1, on July 17, the forged in attendance included Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton Listing, Gianni Decenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Younger, Yuji Okumoto, Griffin Santopietro, Oona O’Brien, and extra.

Creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald took the stage to announce that Season 6, Half 2 might be launched two weeks early. Uncover the newest particulars under.

When Does Cobra Kai Season 6, Half 2 Come Out On Netflix?

“Cobra Kai” is streaming on Netflix. CURTIS BONDS BAKER/NETFLIX

Cobra Kai Season 6, half two, will now be launched on November 15 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Netflix — about 4 months after half one. The second batch of 5 episodes have been initially slated to drop on November 25.

“You heard it right here first. Ship it to the web. November 15. Identical day as Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson. Netflix Battle Evening. No undercard. Two principal occasions. Let’s do it,” the creators shared on the July 17 premiere in Los Angeles, based on Deadline.

How Many Episodes Will Cobra Kai Season 6, Half 2 Have?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri, Jacob Bertrand as Eli ‘Hawk’ Moskowitz, Joe Search engine optimisation as … [+] Kyler, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Like components one and three, the second a part of Cobra Kai Season 6 will even have 5 episodes. There might be 15 episodes in complete within the present’s supersized closing season.

When Will Cobra Kai Season 6, Half 3 Come Out?

Cobra Kai. (L to R) Courtney Henggeler as Amanda Larusso, Vanessa Rubio as Carmen in Cobra Kai. COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Netflix has not introduced the discharge date for the third a part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai. The streamer has shared that the ultimate 5 episodes might be obtainable someday in 2025.

Take a look at the Season 6 launch schedule under.

Half 1 – July 18, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Episode 1: “Peacetime within the Valley”

Episode 2: “The Prize”

Episode 3: “Sleeper”

Episode 4: “Underdogs”

Episode 5: “Better of the Finest”

Half 2 – November 15, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Half 3 – TBA in 2025

Episode 11

Episode 12

Episode 13

Episode 14

Episode 15

Keep tuned to study extra about Cobra Kai components two and three. Watch the official trailer for Cobra Kai Season 6 under.