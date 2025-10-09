If you’re heading to the beach or boating this weekend, heads up—conditions are going downhill again. And if you’re hoping for some cooler, fall-like air, good news: it’s on the way!

Coastal hazards ramping up again

Beachgoers and boaters should be extra cautious starting today and through the weekend. Onshore winds—that’s wind blowing from the ocean toward land—are picking up again, and that’s going to stir up rough surf, life-threatening rip currents, and minor to moderate beach erosion, especially around high tide.

We’re also watching for coastal flooding, which happens when water levels rise enough to flood low-lying areas near the shore. This is being made worse by astronomical high tides—the naturally higher tides that occur during certain phases of the moon. Water levels could reach 2 to 3 feet above normal, which is about half a foot to a foot higher than what we’ve seen recently.

A Coastal Flood Watch is in effect.

Rain chances increasing

Rain chances are climbing today through Friday, especially along the coast. That’s because moisture is increasing and a cold front—a boundary between cooler and warmer air—is approaching from the north.

We’re under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall along the coast, which means there’s a small chance for localized flooding, especially in areas where the ground is already saturated from recent rain. Some spots could see 1 to 3 inches, with isolated totals up to 4 inches.

Storms today and tomorrow could also bring gusty winds up to 40 mph and lightning, so keep an eye on the radar if you’re outdoors.

The Next Weather Maker

A cold front will push through Central and South Florida Friday night, and behind it comes a more fall-like airmass, meaning cooler, drier air that feels a lot more like October.

Highs will drop into the low 80s Friday and Saturday, and overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s to low 70s, especially inland. By Saturday night, we could see mid to upper 60s across much of the interior. That’s a noticeable change from the muggy nights we’ve had lately.

As the front moves through and low pressure develops off the east coast of Florida, winds will stay strong. We’re expecting northeast to north winds around 15–25 mph, with gusts up to 30–35 mph, especially along the coast. That could reach Wind Advisory levels in Volusia County Friday afternoon and evening.

By Sunday and into next week, the low pressure system will lift away from Florida, and drier air will settle in. Rain chances drop off, and we’ll enjoy cooler mornings and comfortable afternoons, with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows in the 60s.