Coast Guard rescues Barstool Sports’ Captain Dave Portnoy

The Coast Guard rescued Barstool Sports activities’ founder Dave Portnoy after an incident off Nantucket, Massachusetts, the sports activities and popular culture firm chief shared Monday on his social media.

“Captain Dave virtually was misplaced to the ocean, mom ocean,” he stated within the video. “No energy, no radio, no anchor, no nothing. Heavy, heavy winds. Subsequent factor , Captain Dave is misplaced at sea.”

The social media persona and new media baron, donning a captain’s hat on a seaside close to the water, recounted how the occasions unfolded.

The Coast Guard confirmed to WBZ-TV that the vessel owned by Portnoy “broke freed from its mooring in Nantucket Harbor and was drifting by the realm,” including that Coast Guard members on a coaching train have been capable of tow the boat again to land.

Attempting to not crash into different ships, Portnoy stated he shot a misery flare into the sky to get consideration earlier than one other boater reached him and used their radio to name for help.

“We’re glad that he used distressed alerts and applaud the Good Samaritan for having a VHF radio able to hail the Coast Guard,” the Coast Guard informed the outlet.

Portnoy quipped that he could not ever go on a ship once more.

In Could, the U.S. Coast Guard launched its 2023 calendar 12 months statistics on leisure boating incidents, reporting a lower in fatalities and incidents.

The Coast Guard First District didn’t instantly reply to an e mail request for remark.