Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State jumps Georgia, Army joins college football rankings for first time since 2018

Oregon jumped to No. 2 within the Coaches Ballot for the primary time since 2014 after beating Ohio State for this system’s first ever win over a top-two opponent. Nonetheless, No. 1 Texas tightened its stranglehold on the highest spot after receiving 53 of the 55 first-place votes.

Penn State additionally jumped Georgia and moved to No. 3 within the rankings after the Bulldogs struggled in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs stayed at No. 4, whereas Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 after the one-point loss to the Geese. No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Clemson additionally each jumped Tennessee to get again into the highest 10.

Down the board, Military entered the ballot for the primary time since 2018 after shifting to 6-0 with a dominant 44-10 win over UAB. The Black Knights are 6-0 to begin the season for the primary time since 1945, when this system went on to win a nationwide championship and produce Heisman Trophy winner Doc Blanchard. Nebraska additionally moved again into the rankings at No. 25.

Week 8 Coaches Ballot

Texas (53) Oregon (2) Penn State Georgia Ohio State Miami Alabama LSU Clemson Tennessee Notre Dame Iowa State BYU Texas A&M Ole Miss Missouri Kansas State Indiana Boise State Pittsburgh Illinois Michigan SMU Military Nebraska

Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah

Additionally receiving votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2