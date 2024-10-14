Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State jumps Georgia, Army joins college football rankings for first time since 2018

Oregon jumped to No. 2 within the Coaches Ballot for the primary time since 2014 after beating Ohio State for this system’s first ever win over a top-two opponent. Nonetheless, No. 1 Texas tightened its stranglehold on the highest spot after receiving 53 of the 55 first-place votes.
Penn State additionally jumped Georgia and moved to No. 3 within the rankings after the Bulldogs struggled in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs stayed at No. 4, whereas Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 after the one-point loss to the Geese. No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Clemson additionally each jumped Tennessee to get again into the highest 10.
Down the board, Military entered the ballot for the primary time since 2018 after shifting to 6-0 with a dominant 44-10 win over UAB. The Black Knights are 6-0 to begin the season for the primary time since 1945, when this system went on to win a nationwide championship and produce Heisman Trophy winner Doc Blanchard. Nebraska additionally moved again into the rankings at No. 25.
Week 8 Coaches Ballot
- Texas (53)
- Oregon (2)
- Penn State
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Miami
- Alabama
- LSU
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Pittsburgh
- Illinois
- Michigan
- SMU
- Military
- Nebraska
Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah
Additionally receiving votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2