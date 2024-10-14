Coaches Poll top 25: Penn State jumps Georgia, Army joins college football rankings for first time since 2018

Oregon jumped to No. 2 within the Coaches Ballot for the primary time since 2014 after beating Ohio State for this system’s first ever win over a top-two opponent. Nonetheless, No. 1 Texas tightened its stranglehold on the highest spot after receiving 53 of the 55 first-place votes. 

Penn State additionally jumped Georgia and moved to No. 3 within the rankings after the Bulldogs struggled in a 41-31 win over Mississippi State. The Bulldogs stayed at No. 4, whereas Ohio State dropped three spots to No. 5 after the one-point loss to the Geese. No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Clemson additionally each jumped Tennessee to get again into the highest 10. 

Down the board, Military entered the ballot for the primary time since 2018 after shifting to 6-0 with a dominant 44-10 win over UAB. The Black Knights are 6-0 to begin the season for the primary time since 1945, when this system went on to win a nationwide championship and produce Heisman Trophy winner Doc Blanchard. Nebraska additionally moved again into the rankings at No. 25. 

Week 8 Coaches Ballot

  1. Texas (53)
  2. Oregon (2)
  3. Penn State
  4. Georgia
  5. Ohio State
  6. Miami
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Iowa State
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Missouri
  17. Kansas State
  18. Indiana
  19. Boise State
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. Illinois
  22. Michigan
  23. SMU
  24. Military
  25. Nebraska

Dropped out: No. 16 Oklahoma, No. 17 Utah

Additionally receiving votes: Oklahoma 81; Arizona State 49; Navy 37; Utah 31; Vanderbilt 26; Syracuse 13; UNLV 12; Iowa 12; Texas Tech 9; Liberty 9; Washington State 8; Memphis 4; Louisville 4; James Madison 3; Tulane 2

