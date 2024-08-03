Coach Bob Bowman hails ‘perfect’ Leon Marchand as Frenchman claims fourth gold

Leon Marchand‘s coach Bob Bowman stated the French swimmer dealt with the stress of performing and delivering on dwelling turf within the Olympics completely after the 22-year-old sensationally swept the gold medals in all 4 occasions he entered on the Paris Video games.

Marchand gained the 400m IM, then the 200m butterfly and 200m breaststroke on the identical evening, and at last the 200m IM on Friday to earn hero standing in France as he shot to the highest of the medal charts amongst particular person athletes.

“It is an unimaginable collection of occasions. I really feel like he did all the things that we might presumably count on of him on this surroundings, on this type of lead-up and preparation,” Bowman instructed reporters.

“He could not have dealt with himself higher in between all of the races. So it was only a full success… He is simply 100% profitable. So I am very pleased with him, it takes lots to be good.”

Bob Bowman, coach of Leon Marchand and France, reacts in the course of the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games at Paris La Protection Area. Getty Pictures

Bowman, who coached Olympic nice Michael Phelps, stated Marchand “manages himself very properly,” realizing precisely what to do together with his warm-ups, his apply timings, his restoration course of and his eating regimen.

The veteran coach additionally stated swimming on dwelling turf actually helped as the gang at a packed La Protection Area bought their cash’s value when Marchand broke Phelps’s 200m IM Olympic file from 2008.

“I believe the closest I’ve seen was possibly Sydney in 2000 when (Ian) Thorpe swam. I bear in mind when Thorpe swam the 400m there, I felt just like the constructing was shaking and it was form of like this,” he stated.

Bowman stated the Frenchman was solely getting began and will additionally swim in different occasions sooner or later, just like the 100m butterfly when he will get older and stronger.

“I believe he can break (information) in different occasions,” Bowman stated. “He gave me some ammunition for the entire subsequent 12 months by not breaking that one. So now we now have a objective, proper? We have now issues to work towards.”

However first, Marchand could have just a few weeks off to soak in his achievements and stay with the newfound fame that comes with being the athlete that lit up France’s dwelling Olympics and Bowman stated he hopes his pupil stays grounded.

“For the primary time, Leon’s going to exit into this surroundings in a really completely different life scenario than he was earlier than,” he stated.

“Sooner or later I am going to attempt to reel him again in and in six weeks or so, we’ll see if we won’t get him began.

“However for now, he will get a break as a result of he actually does want a break. He wants a psychological break and a bodily break.”