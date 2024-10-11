CNN’s Anderson Cooper hit by debris during Milton

Media

“That wasn’t good,” Cooper mentioned on-air.

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was hit by flying particles whereas reporting on-air throughout Hurricane Milton in Bradenton, Florida.

“Woah!” Cooper mentioned as he was hit with the particles. “OK, that wasn’t good. We’ll in all probability go inside shortly.”

Hurricane Milton made landfall as a Class 3 storm Wednesday night time in Siesta Key, inflicting at the least 4 deaths, based on the AP.

The hurricane has triggered immense destruction throughout Florida, together with severe harm to Tropicana Subject’s roof.

Following Cooper’s incident, Kaitlan Collins assured viewers that Cooper and CNN’s different correspondents protecting the hurricane had been protected.

“Anderson is OK,” she mentioned.

Boston.com Right now Signal as much as obtain the most recent headlines in your inbox every morning.