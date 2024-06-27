The Hollywood Reporter and Lasvit, the Czech designer and producer of bespoke glass merchandise, are happy to ask attendees of the upcoming 58th Karlovy Fluctuate Worldwide Movie Pageant to a really particular occasion: the recording of a career-retrospective interview with Clive Owen.

On Friday, July 5, at 1 p.m. native time, Owen — an English actor with an Oscar nomination and Golden Globe and BAFTA awards to his title, who is ready to obtain KVIFF’s President’s Award on July 6 — will sit down with yours actually on the Spa Lodge Imperial to report an episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast.

The 59-year-old is greatest recognized for his work in movies akin to Robert Altman’s Gosford Park (2001), Mike Nichols’s Nearer (2004), Frank Miller and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin Metropolis (2005), Alfonso Cuarón’s Kids of Males (2006) and Ang Lee’s Gemini Man (2019), in addition to on tv packages together with Philip Kaufman’s Hemingway & Gellhorn (2012), Steven Soderbergh’s The Knick (2014-2015) and Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story (2021-2021).

Over the previous 12 months, he gave standout turns in two restricted TV collection, FX’s A Homicide on the Finish of the World (2023) and AMC’s Monsieur Spade (2024), and is presently in competition for Emmys recognition for each.

