Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz, former league MVP to join Nuggets after contract buyout, per report

The Los Angeles Clippers are buying and selling Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, CBS Sports activities’ Invoice Reiter confirms. Utah is anticipated to agree on a contract buyout with Westbrook after which the veteran guard is anticipated to signal with the Denver Nuggets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

That is an expanded deal that was initially reported on July 1 by Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, during which Utah guard Kris Dunn agreed to a cope with the Clippers as an unrestricted free agent. Dunn will formally head to the Clippers on a three-year, $17 million deal as a part of the sign-and-trade, per Haynes. The Clippers additionally despatched a second-round decide swap and money to the Jazz.

Westbrook opted into the ultimate yr of his deal earlier this summer season, which was price somewhat over $4 million. Now, it seems as if he and the Jazz will come to an settlement on a buyout quantity in order that he can signal together with his most popular choice of the Nuggets.

Westbrook and the Nuggets had beforehand been rumored to have mutual curiosity in one another, and now it appears to be like like he’ll be becoming a member of the group. Whereas he is previous his All-Star and MVP-winning days, Westbrook did present worth as a scorer and facilitator off the bench this previous season with the Clippers. His defensive effort was additionally a necessity within the second unit.

Westbrook brings veteran management to a Nuggets group that has had a quiet offseason after dropping Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Orlando Magic. Westbrook actually will not substitute KCP’s protection — or his 3-point taking pictures — however on the proper value, he can nonetheless be a precious piece on a championship-contending group.

The Clippers at all times gave the impression to be headed towards buying and selling Westbrook as soon as he opted into his deal. L.A. is coming into a brand new period, one with out Paul George now, and clearly did not see worth in conserving Westbrook for an additional season. They will be getting a little bit of a journeyman in Dunn, who, after being chosen with the fifth general decide within the 2016 draft by the Timberwolves, has frolicked with the Bulls, Hawks, Trial Blazers and Jazz.

Westbrook has been traded 5 occasions since 2019 — essentially the most ever by a former league MVP — and it is the second straight yr he has been traded to Utah. The Lakers despatched him to the Jazz on the 2023 NBA commerce deadline, however he was waived by the Jazz 11 days later after which signed with the Clippers.

Dunn’s a defensive-minded guard who, in current seasons, has began to seek out his shot from 3-point vary. He does not take 3s at a excessive quantity, averaging underneath two makes an attempt a sport over the past three seasons, however he is making them at a 37.3% clip when he does have the arrogance to let it fly from downtown. If he can get that quantity up and preserve consistency, he’ll be a precious shooter for the Clippers. His protection off the bench will definitely be an enormous enhance for L.A.’s second unit, as he confirmed in Utah that he is able to staying in entrance of faster guards.