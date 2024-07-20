Clint Eastwood mourns death of longtime partner Christina Sandera  – NBC New York

Initially appeared on E! On-line

Clint Eastwood is honoring his love.

The “Million Greenback Child” star confirmed the dying of Christina Sandera and paid tribute to his girlfriend of 10 years. She was 61.

“Christina was a beautiful, caring lady,” Clint stated in a press release July 17, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ll miss her very a lot.”

The pair met when she was working as a hostess at Clint’s Mission Ranch Lodge and Restaurant in California, in response to the outlet. They started relationship in 2014, a yr after the 94-year-old filed for divorce from ex Dina Eastwood — with whom he shares daughter Morgan Eastwood, 27, — after 17 years of marriage.

Whereas Eastwood and Sandera stored their private lives personal, the couple did make appearances at occasions collectively over time, together with the 2015 “Oscars” and the pink carpets for “Sully” in 2016, his movies “The Mule” and The “15:17 to Paris” in 2018, in addition to “Richard Jewell” in 2019.

Previous to his relationships with Sandera and Dina Eastwood, the actor was married to Maggie Johnson and in long-term relationships with Roxanne Tunis, Sondra Locke, Jacelyn Reeves and Frances Fisher.

And though Eastwood — who can be father to youngsters Laurie Murray, 70, Kimber Lynn Eastwood, 60, Kyle Eastwood, 56, Alison Eastwood, 52, Scott Eastwood, 38, Kathryn Eastwood, 36, and Francesca Eastwood, 30 — has been a prolific determine on Hollywood for greater than six many years, he’s remained quiet on the inside workings of his life.

“There are different folks which are concerned there and so they’re susceptible folks,” he beforehand shared on CBS Information. “I can shield myself, however they can not.”

However prior to now, Dina Eastwood had spoken about their household and mirrored on the form of associate the Oscar winner was.

“He is most likely the sweetest man I’ve ever met,” she stated on “Bethenny” after submitting for divorce. “He’s the sweetest, he’s a loving, form, low-key individual so my instinct was nonetheless nice on marrying a great individual.”