Clint Eastwood honors Christina Sandera, his late companion

Christina Sandera, the longtime companion of movie legend Clint Eastwood, has died at 61.

“Christina was a beautiful, caring lady, and I’ll miss her very a lot,” the 94-year-old Eastwood stated in a press release Thursday.

No particulars about Sandera’s dying have been instantly accessible, and a consultant for Warner Bros. didn’t remark additional when reached by The Occasions.

Sandera and the Academy Award-winning director reportedly met when she labored as a number at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Resort and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea. They began courting in 2014, however the notoriously non-public Eastwood remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

Whereas the pair saved quiet about their romance, Sandera often joined the “Soiled Harry” star on pink carpets. She made her red-carpet debut with him on the Academy Awards in 2015, when his movie “American Sniper” was up for six Oscars. She additionally joined him at occasions surrounding 2016’s “Sully,” 2018’s “The Mule” and 2019’s “Richard Jewell.”

Earlier than his relationship with Sandera, the “Million Greenback Child” and “Unforgiven” director was married to mannequin Maggie Johnson from 1953 to 1984 and to information anchor Dina Ruiz from 1996 to 2014. He shares a son, actor Scott Eastwood, with ex Jacelyn Reeves and has seven different youngsters from his different relationships.