Clint Eastwood Companion Was 61

Christina Sandera, the companion of Clint Eastwood for the previous decade, has died, the actor-director introduced. She was 61.

“Christina was a beautiful, caring girl, and I’ll miss her very a lot,” he mentioned in a press release launched Thursday evening. A Warner Bros. spokesperson informed The Hollywood Reporter that no additional info can be forthcoming.

They had been very quiet about their relationship.

The pair reportedly met when she was working as a hostess at Eastwood’s Mission Ranch Resort and Restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and began courting in 2014.

A longtime Carmel resident, she accompanied the onetime Carmel mayor to the 2015 Academy Awards when American Sniper was up for six Oscars together with finest image and on the purple carpet for Sully (2016), The Mule (2018), The 15:17 to Paris (2018) and Richard Jewell (2019).

Eastwood, 94, has been married twice, to mannequin Maggie Johnson (they wed in 1953, cut up in 1964 and divorced in 1984) and to TV information anchor Dina Ruiz (from 1996 till their 2014 divorce).

His different lengthy relationships included these with stuntwoman Roxanne Tunis, Oscar-nominated actress Sondra Locke (they had been home companions for 14 years and made 4 films collectively), flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves and actress Frances Fisher (they had been collectively for 5 years and did 4 movies collectively, too).

Eastwood’s fortieth movie as a director, Juror No. 2, a undertaking that was introduced in April 2023, is in postproduction.