Clint Black Signs With Sony Music Publishing Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Sony Music Publishing Nashville introduced it has secured a worldwide publishing settlement with the legendary nation singer-songwriter Clint Black.

The deal will see Sony Music Publishing administering songs throughout Black’s in depth catalog of compositions, together with “A Good Run Of Unhealthy Luck,” “Like The Rain,” “Summer time’s Comin’,” “Nothin’ However The Taillights,” and extra.

With a profession that spans 4 a long time, Clint has bought greater than 20 million albums with twenty-two number-one singles and amassing over thirty high ten hits. A member of the Grand Ole Opry, Black has been the recipient of quite a few awards, together with a Grammy, a number of CMA, AMA and ACM Awards, and dozens of gold and platinum album awards.

Sony Music Publishing Nashville CEO Rusty Gaston stated, “Clint Black is undoubtedly a rustic music icon, whose songs carved a novel path and propelled nation into what it’s at the moment. We sit up for working with Clint and his group to increase his inventive affect even additional.”

“I’ve nice respect for Rusty and your complete group at Sony Music Publishing Nashville, and I’m excited to maneuver ahead on all issues previous, current, and future!” Clint Black added.