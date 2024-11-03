Clemson football vs Louisville: Final score, highlights

by

CLEMSON — No. 8 Clemson soccer was upset by Louisville on Saturday, dropping 33-21 at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (6-2, 5-1 ACC) returned from their open week lifeless, having miscues on offense, protection and particular groups. They entered Saturday having received 22 straight residence night time video games however suffered an premature loss to the Cardinals (6-3, 4-2).

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had his worst sport since Week 1 in opposition to Georgia, going 33-for-56 for 228 yards and one landing. Defensively, Louisville gashed the Tigers on the bottom to hurry for 210 yards. Clemson additionally had two subject targets blocked that highlighted the crew’s tough efficiency.

Clemson faces Virginia Tech subsequent Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Watch Clemson soccer vs Louisville dwell on Fubo (free trial)

Clemson vs Louisville rating updates

Leave a Comment