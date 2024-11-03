Clemson football vs Louisville: Final score, highlights

CLEMSON — No. 8 Clemson soccer was upset by Louisville on Saturday, dropping 33-21 at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers (6-2, 5-1 ACC) returned from their open week lifeless, having miscues on offense, protection and particular groups. They entered Saturday having received 22 straight residence night time video games however suffered an premature loss to the Cardinals (6-3, 4-2).

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik had his worst sport since Week 1 in opposition to Georgia, going 33-for-56 for 228 yards and one landing. Defensively, Louisville gashed the Tigers on the bottom to hurry for 210 yards. Clemson additionally had two subject targets blocked that highlighted the crew’s tough efficiency.

Clemson faces Virginia Tech subsequent Saturday at Lane Stadium.

Clemson vs Louisville rating updates

Louisville 33, Clemson 21 | Last

The Tigers suffered their first convention loss and second defeat of the season. Louisville performed with extra vitality and restricted its errors to upset the No. 8 crew within the nation on the highway.

Louisville earned its first win in opposition to Clemson, making the all-time sequence 8-1.

Louisville 33, Clemson 21, 2:07 in fourth quarter | Phil Mafah scores once more

Working again Phil Mafah rushed for a 1-yard landing after Clemson put collectively a 12-play drive.

Clemson tried one other onside kick however was unsuccessful.

Louisville 33, Clemson 14, 5:50 in fourth quarter | Louisville ices sport

Clemson tried an onside kick and appeared to recuperate it. Nonetheless, Louisville got here away with the ball underneath additional evaluate, which led to followers throwing objects on the sector.

Then, Louisville rushed for a 47-yard landing, courtesy of Isaac Brown.

Louisville 26, Clemson 14, 6:00 in fourth quarter | Phil Mafah scores Tigers’ first landing in second half

Working again Phil Mafah has been one of many brilliant spots for Clemson on Saturday. He has rushed for 140 yards on 25 carries. He punched in a 3-yard rating to chop Clemson’s deficit to 12.

Louisville 26, Clemson 7, 12:44 in fourth quarter | Cardinals block one other subject objective

Clemson tried to make it a two-possession sport with a 28-yard subject objective, however Louisville blocked it with strain coming from the left aspect of the road.

Louisville 26, Clemson 7, 3:53 in third quarter | Cardinals’ Brock Travelstead converts fourth subject objective

Clemson went for it on fourth-and-1, and operating again Phil Mafah was stuffed on the line. Louisville took over, however the Tigers held them out of the top zone.

Louisville kicker Brock Travelstead related from 49 yards. He’s 4-or-5 on Saturday together with his lone miss coming within the first quarter.

Louisville 23, Clemson 7, 6:47 in third quarter | All Cardinals in second half

Louisville returned a punt for a landing, nevertheless it was negated by an unlawful block within the again. It bounced again to get in field-goal place to attach on a 40-yard subject objective.

The Cardinals have outgained Clemson 315-171 thus far on Saturday.

Louisville 20, Clemson 7, 11:45 in third quarter | Cardinals lengthen lead after halftime

The Cardinals crossed the 50-yard line once more on their first possession of the sport, however Clemson’s protection held them out of the top zone. Quarterback Tyler Shough may received thrown for a primary down, however extensive receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce dropped the move.

Louisville settled for a 42-yard subject objective to have a 13-point lead.

Louisville 17, Clemson 7, 0:43 in second quarter | Cardinals take two-score lead

Louisville capitalized on its blocked subject objective and ran the ball for all of its yards to attain a landing. Working again Keyjuan Brown punched in a 1-yard landing to present the Cardinals a 10-point lead.

Louisville will get the ball to begin the third quarter too, so Clemson will want a second-half rally.

Louisville 10, Clemson 7, 1:43 in second quarter | Cardinals block Tigers’ subject objective

The Tigers drove into their very own territory via operating again Phil Mafah. They tried to transform a primary down, however two move break ups stalled their drive.

Then, Clemson freshman kicker Nolan Hauser’s 40-yard subject objective try was blocked, and Louisville recovered previous the 50-yard line.

Louisville 10, Clemson 7, 5:42 in second quarter | Cardinals’ Tyler Shough makes use of legs to succeed in finish zone

Louisville responded after dropping its lead with a seven-play, 92-yard drive. A move interference on third-and-7 helped preserve the Cardinals on the sector, they usually capitalized on it with a 4-yard dashing landing from quarterback Tyler Shough, who flipped into the top zone.

Clemson 7, Louisville 3, 0:16 in first quarter | Tigers’ offense come alive

After having three yards in its first two possessions, Clemson put collectively its finest drive of the sport.

The Tigers went 11 performs for 75 yards. They transformed a third-and-8 and fourth-and-1 on the drive, and quarterback Cade Klubnik capped off the drive with a 12-yard landing move to extensive receiver Antonio Williams.

Louisville 3, Clemson 0, 1:52 in first quarter | Cardinals’ Benjamin Perry injured

Clemson transformed a fourth-and-1 utilizing its jumbo bundle, and Louisville linebacker Benjamin Perry received injured. He was down for an prolonged time, and trainers needed to put a brace round his neck.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney checked on Perry, and the group applauded Perry when he walked off the sector.

Louisville 3, Clemson 0, 4:39 in first quarter | The Cardinals rating first

Louisville extensive receiver Chris Bell rushed for 47 yards on an end-around play on the Cardinals’ opening drive to get them within the purple zone. Regardless of a delay of sport penalty by DeMonte Capehart that gave Louisville a primary down, Clemson’s protection held them out of the top zone.

Louisville has 105 yards of offense, whereas Clemson has three via every crew’s first two drives.

Clemson 0, Louisville 0, 7:33 in first quarter | Each offenses battle on opening drives

Clemson started its first drive off of its open week with a three-and-out. A false begin penalty derailed its drive.

Louisville had success on its possession, getting previous the 50-yard line. Nonetheless, back-to-back penalties pushed it again. It tried a 40-yard subject objective however missed.

Louisville wins coin toss

Louisville received the toss and elected to defer till the second half. Clemson will begin with the soccer.

Clemson vs Louisville time in the present day

Date: Nov. 2

Nov. 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location: Memorial Stadium

What channel is Clemson vs Louisville sport on in the present day?

Clemson vs Louisville historical past

Collection file: Clemson leads, 8-0

Clemson leads, 8-0 Clemson’s final win: Nov. 12, 2022, 31-16

Nov. 12, 2022, 31-16 Louisville’s final win: N/A

Clemson vs Louisville prediction

Clemson vs Louisville harm updates

Clemson: Extensive receiver Bryant Wesco Jr. and defensive lineman Vic Burley are energetic. Extensive receiver Tyler Brown and offensive lineman Collin Sadler are out.

Louisville: N/A

Clemson soccer 2024 schedule

