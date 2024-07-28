Claressa Shields wins heavyweight title with TKO of Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse

DETROIT — Claressa Shields predicted the combat to finish early. However not that early.

After three knockdowns, Shields captured the vacant WBO mild heavyweight title and the WBC heavyweight championship on the 1:09 mark within the second spherical with a TKO victory over Vanessa Lepage-Joanisse on Saturday night time.

Shields (15-0, 3 KOs) moved as much as seize a world title in a fourth and fifth weight class in entrance of a star-studded crowd at Little Caesars Enviornment in Detroit that included legendary boxing champion Thomas “The Hitman” Hearns.

“The newfound energy does really feel good,” Shields stated. “It f—ing shocked me. I am not going to lie.”

From the opening bell, Shields received off to a quick begin, touchdown a flurry of combos. She fed off the group’s vitality to dominate within the second spherical.

Shields dropped Lepage-Joanisse (22-3-1) for the third and last time with an overhand proper earlier than the combat was stopped. Shields’ velocity and energy had been an excessive amount of for Lepage-Joanisse, who was making her first WBC title protection.

“I’ve had some nice performances, however is it my greatest knockout? Completely,” Shields stated. “However is it my greatest efficiency?

“I’ve fought so many nice fighters, and I’ve appeared very, superb. Possibly. I’ve to go look. The way in which that I grade myself and the way y’all grade me is totally completely different.”

Previous to her newest victory, Shields had received 10 straight by resolution. Her final stoppage victory was in August 2017 over Nikki Adler in her fourth skilled bout.

Throughout coaching, Shields stated she centered on her energy. Shields stated she gained 15 kilos of muscle however needed to lose 5 kilos to make the 175-pound weight restrict.

“I believe we had been very strategic with that; I used to be in a position to eat all of my grains and all the pieces, and I did really feel sturdy tonight. And I am a bit afraid of myself,” a smiling Shields stated.

Shields entered with ring with Detroit rapper Dej Loaf and received the group hyped.

Shields stated she is not sure whether or not she’s going to stay within the heavyweight division after changing into the fourth girl fighter to win titles in at the very least 4 weight courses and the third with titles in 5 or extra divisions.

There’s a chance Shields may return to Detroit for an additional heavyweight championship bout in December, however nothing is ready in stone in the intervening time.

“We have got 10 days to determine,” Shields stated. “In fact, I believe I can marketing campaign at any weight class, and it’s some robust challenges at heavyweight. So, I’ll let me and my group put our minds collectively to see what’s the only option and what makes the perfect sense.”