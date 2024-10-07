CLAMP MOUNT MIXER GUIDE

Creator

Clamp Mount Mixer Information

Within the product mixing world, transferring from the kitchen atmosphere to the small industrial atmosphere might be intimidating. The objective of this text is to take a number of the thriller out of small industrial scale mixing.

What Are You Mixing?

Is the product skinny like water, or thick like paint? A typical technique to measure how thick a product is; is by measuring the viscosity of the liquid. The next chart provides actual life examples of viscosities.

Viscosity Examples

(CPS) Approximate Viscosity

1 Water, Milk, Solvents

100 Olive Oil, SAE 10 Motor Oil

250 Castor Oil, SAE 40 Motor Oil

500 Paints, Glucose Options

1000 Ketchup, Glycerin, Heavy Paints

Direct Drive 1750 RPM or Gear Decreased Drive 350 RPM?

Liquid to liquid mixing is mostly straight ahead. Skinny or low viscosity merchandise (underneath 250 cps) might be blended with both direct drive mixers at 1750 RPM, or gear decreased mixers at 350 RPM. The 1750 pace does impart extra shear into the product than gear drives, so particles might be damaged down a bit. If it is a drawback, then choose the 350 RPM gear decreased unit.

Are solids being blended in? Do they dissolve simply? Do they get moist simply? In the event that they do, then one can usually be much less involved, and choose the mixer based mostly on fluid viscosity above. Under 250 CPS, 1750 RPM direct drive mixers are usually chosen. Above 250 CPS, then go along with 350 RPM Gear Decreased Mixers.

Observe nonetheless, if solids don’t combine in very effectively, then quicker mixing is required, and a 1750 RPM mixer is usually higher.

What are Tank Turns?

Some folks like to speak about tank turns. Tank flip is solely Gallons Per Minute (GPM) divided by the capability of the tank in Gallons. A 5” propeller spinning at 1750 rpm pumps about 600 Gallons per Minute. When you have a 200 Gallon tank, then 600/200 = 3 Tank Turns per Minute. Someplace within the vary of 2-3 is nice for mixing! On a facet observe, an 8” propeller at 350 RPM additionally pumps roughly 600 Gallons per Minute.

The place Ought to I find the Mixer?

When clamping the mixer to the tank wall, attempt to hold to those three guidelines of thumb.

First, attempt to find the propeller a full “propeller’s” diameter off the underside. When you have a 5” propeller, find it 5” off the underside.

Second, attempt to hold the propeller off middle. The rule of thumb is 1/6 of the tank diameter. When you have a 30” diameter tank, then the propeller must be 5” off middle.

Lastly, attempt to hold the shaft between a 10-15 diploma angle. A bigger angle can hurt the mixer shaft, and that will be unhealthy!

WOW! Thriller Solved!

 You discovered about fluid viscosities.

 You discovered about direct drive motors, and equipment decreased motors.

 You discovered about tank turns.

 You discovered the place to find your mixer.

Not unhealthy for in the future!