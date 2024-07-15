CJ ENM Names Jang Kyung ik CEO of Studio Dragon

Korean leisure powerhouse CJ ENM has named veteran govt Jang Kyung ik CEO of its Okay-drama subsidiary Studio Dragon. The appointment was revealed on Monday in Seoul.

A longtime determine within the Korean leisure panorama, Jang involves CJ ENM from content material investor-distributor Subsequent Leisure World (NEW), the place he served as head of the corporate’s movie division, in addition to president of its not too long ago launched international content material manufacturing subsidiary Studio & NEW. He scored a serious win final 12 months with Studio & NEW’s manufacturing of the Okay-drama motion sci-fi collection Transferring, which grew to become Disney+’s most-watched worldwide streaming collection to this point.

“With the appointment of Jang, CJ ENM goals to strengthen Studio Dragon’s place as a number one content material studio within the international market,” stated a spokesperson from CJ ENM in an announcement.

Different highlights of Jang’s tenure at NEW embody hit dramas like Descendants of the Solar and Physician Cha, in addition to function movies like The Nice Battle,” which earned over $41 million.

Since its launch in 2016, CJ ENM’s Studio Dragon has grow to be a formidable drive in each Korean and international collection creation. With eight drama studio subsidiaries in operation, the corporate has produced 249 collection totaling some 3,928 episodes, together with titles that achieved smash international success because of a former output take care of Netflix, resembling Candy Dwelling, The Glory and Crash Touchdown on You.

In his new position, Jang will drive the corporate’s ongoing internationalization. In 2019, Studio Dragon launched its first U.S. department in Los Angeles, adopted by the opening of Studio Dragon Japan in 2022. The studio partnered with Apple TV+ and Skydance Media on the English language collection The Large Door Prize, which ran for 2 seasons in 2023 and 2024. The corporate has varied different worldwide co-productions within the works, in addition to U.S. remakes underway of a few of its hit Korean collection, like Crash Touchdown on You and Vincenzo.