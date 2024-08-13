City of Tampa to Present Dash Dollars Vouchers to 60 Classroom Grandparents

Classroom grandparents are receiving a again to highschool deal with from the Metropolis of Tampa. The Group Engagement and Partnerships staff is stunning 60 Seniors in Service volunteers with $100 price of “Sprint {Dollars}.”

This initiative was made potential by a beneficiant grant the town obtained from DoorDash, Inc. The volunteers can redeem the vouchers on DoorDash.com to buy classroom provides or private objects.

Greater than half of the voucher recipients are a part of the Castor’s Classroom Companions initiative which helps fund Seniors in Service volunteers. In the course of the 2022-2023 college 12 months, 99% of the 115 college students served by Castor’s Classroom Companions achieved tutorial enchancment of their language and literacy abilities.

“These Sprint {Dollars} will present much-needed help to classroom grandparents, who dedicate their time to uplifting younger learners in our most challenged faculties,” mentioned Janelle McGregor, Director of Group Engagement and Partnerships. “Our volunteers are the guts of this program, and we’re excited to offer again to those that give a lot.”

The town partnered with Seniors in Service to launch the Castor’s Classroom Companions initiative in 2022. The initiative has expanded to incorporate funding for 37 volunteers at 11 faculties throughout the town.