City of Santa Monica Bitcoin Office to Host Open-Source Bitcoin Festival In October

The Metropolis of Santa Monica’s Bitcoin Workplace has introduced a one-day Bitcoin open-source competition scheduled for October 18th, with the date topic to alter. The occasion, held in partnership with the Proof of Workforce Basis, goals to supply schooling on varied points of Bitcoin, together with mining, funding, and the broader implications of Bitcoin within the financial system.

🎡 We’re excited to find out about #Bitcoin Peer-to-Peer …⚡️⚡️⚡️ Please Be a part of Us! Observe @SMBitcoinOffice for official updates and extra data quickly…Dates topic to alter pic.twitter.com/hcgCgQUOaf — Santa Monica Bitcoin Workplace (@SMBitcoinOffice) August 9, 2024

The Santa Monica Bitcoin Workplace, which was launched final month following a unanimous metropolis council vote, is devoted to educating the local people in regards to the transformative potential of Bitcoin. The workplace additionally goals to determine and facilitate Bitcoin business partnerships to help Santa Monica’s financial restoration and create new employment alternatives.

By fostering strategic collaborations and positioning Santa Monica as a hub for Bitcoin innovation, town hopes to draw funding and guarantee financial resilience within the digital age. The upcoming competition is a part of this broader mission, providing residents and companies a chance to have interaction with the most recent developments in Bitcoin.

NEW: Large #Bitcoin image lit up on the Santa Monica Pier ferris wheel in California 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MHOUor8pzK — Bitcoin Journal (@BitcoinMagazine) July 11, 2024

Nevertheless, town and its companions have made it clear that any discussions on the occasion shouldn’t be interpreted as monetary recommendation. The Santa Monica Bitcoin Workplace stated individuals are inspired to conduct their very own analysis and seek the advice of monetary advisors earlier than making any funding selections.

In June, 2023, the Santa Monica firefighters additionally turned the primary union to buy and maintain Bitcoin, due to a partnership with the Proof of Workforce Basis.