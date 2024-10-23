City of Hope Gala Delivers an Elton John Set, Surprise Cameo by Celine Dion

Two legends turned up at Metropolis of Hope’s Spirit of Life gala on Tuesday night time.

It got here as no shock when Elton John took his place at middle stage contained in the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles because the piano man was beforehand introduced as one of many night time’s headliners weeks earlier than the occasion happened. He nonetheless wowed the group by closing the packed program with a rousing set that included his hits “Your Track,” a rendition of “Tiny Dancer” and an prolonged efficiency of “Rocket Man” that rocketed the capability crowd out of their seats by the point it was over.

Nevertheless, when it got here time to current the night time’s highest honor to AEG Presents chairman and CEO Jay Marciano, an enormous reveal got here within the type of celebrity Celine Dion. Organizers managed to maintain her look below wraps till her identify was referred to as and he or she made her solution to the rostrum to current to Marciano.

“I do know that your profession has been marked by nice accomplishments and has survived its share of nice challenges, nevertheless it has been marked, above all, by a constant expression of empathy. In your management roles, you have got proven such a generosity of spirit, a kindness and understanding of humanity that your legacy appears to be writing itself,” mentioned Dion in her second shock exhibiting of 2024 after turning as much as February’s Grammy Awards to current the night time’s last trophy.

For his half, John additionally had some reward for the veteran stay leisure govt, praising Marciano for shepherding a 2004 residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and extra just lately for coordinating his record-breaking farewell tour. “We went out within the sunshine,” John famous of his Farewell Yellow Brick Street tour. “I didn’t wish to exit within the twilight.”

In accepting, Marciano mentioned, “The stay leisure business has a singular potential to create highly effective moments that encourage change. Tonight’s success is a testomony to the unimaginable affect our business can have after we unite for a standard trigger. I’m deeply honored to obtain the Spirit of Life Award, and I’m grateful for the chance to help Metropolis of Hope’s aim to finish most cancers.”

Different highlights of the night time included magic by grasp illusionist David Blaine, an epic drone present in the course of the occasion’s cocktail hour and grasp of ceremonies Fred Armisen who hosted the entire affair. Along with surprising the viewers along with his tips, Blaine additionally tugged at their heartstrings by revealing that his mom was identified with most cancers when he was simply 16 years outdated, and he or she handed 4 years later. He relayed the story whereas standing subsequent to a supersized set of his initials that he had set on fireplace, explaining the connection to the occasion as this: “Metropolis of Hope is about placing out fires.”

See extra views from contained in the occasion under.

David Blaine performs magic throughout Metropolis of Hope’s Spirit of Life gala. Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope

Marciano accepts the award from Dion. Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope

Host Armisen and spouse Riki Lindhome. Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope

Lucian Grainge, Common Music Group chairman and CEO, and honoree Marciano. Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope

Evan Funke, who dealt with the night time’s menu, and Grace Funke. Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope

DJ Cassidy Lester Cohen/Getty Pictures for Metropolis of Hope