Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston’s mother and Grammy winner, dies at age 91

Cissy Houston, the mom of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who carried out alongside celebrity musicians like Elvis Presley and Aretha Franklin, has died, CBS Information confirmed. She was 91.

Houston died Monday morning in her New Jersey house whereas underneath hospice look after Alzheimer’s illness, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston stated in a press release. The acclaimed gospel singer was surrounded by her household.

“Our hearts are full of ache and disappointment,” Pat Houston stated within the assertion, calling her mother-in-law “the matriarch of our household.” She stated Cissy Houston’s contributions to common music and tradition are “unparalleled.”

“Mom Cissy has been a robust and towering determine in our lives. A lady of deep religion and conviction, who cared significantly about household, ministry, and group. Her greater than seven-decade profession in music and leisure will stay on the forefront of our hearts.”

A church performer from an early age, Houston was a part of a household gospel act earlier than breaking via in common music within the Nineteen Sixties as a member of the distinguished backing group The Candy Inspirations with Doris Troy and her niece Dee Dee Warwick. The group sang backup for quite a lot of soul singers together with Otis Redding, Lou Rawls, The Drifters and Dionne Warwick.

Houston’s many credit included Franklin’s “Suppose” and “(You Make Me Really feel Like) A Pure Girl,” Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Lady” and Dusty Springfield’s “Son of a Preacher Man.” The Candy Inspirations additionally sang on stage with Presley, whom Houston would keep in mind fondly for singing gospel throughout rehearsal breaks and telling her that she was “squirrelly.”

“On the finish of our engagement with him, he gave me a bracelet inscribed with my identify on the surface,” she wrote in her memoir “How Candy the Sound,” revealed in 1998. “On the within of the bracelet he had inscribed his nickname for me: Squirrelly.”

The Candy Inspirations had their very own prime 20 single with the soul-rock “Candy Inspiration,” made within the Memphis studio the place Franklin and Springfield amongst others recorded hits and launched 4 albums simply within the late ’60s. The group appeared on Van Morrison’s “Brown Eyed Lady” and sang background vocals for The Jimi Hendrix Expertise on the tune “Burning of the Midnight Lamp” in 1967.

Houston’s final efficiency with the Candy Inspirations got here after the group hit the stage with Presley in a Las Vegas present in 1969. Her remaining recording session with the group become their greatest R&B hit “(Gotta Discover) A Model New Lover,” a composition by the manufacturing workforce of Gamble & Huff, who appeared on the group’s fifth album, “Candy Candy Soul.”

American singer Cissy Houston is seen in 1977. Gems/Redferns/Getty Pictures



Throughout that point, the group often carried out reside live performance dates with Franklin. After the group’s success and 4 albums collectively, Houston left The Candy Inspirations to pursue a solo profession the place she flourished.

Houston grew to become an in-demand session singer and recorded greater than 600 songs in a number of genres all through her profession. Her vocals can heard on tracks alongside a variety of artists together with Chaka Khan, Donny Hathaway, Jimi Hendrix, Luther Vandross, Beyoncé, Paul Simon, Roberta Flack and her daughter.

Houston went on to finish a number of data, together with “Presenting Cissy Houston,” the disco-era “Suppose It Over” and the Grammy-winning gospel albums “Face to Face” and “He Leadeth Me.”

In 1971, Houston’s signature vocals have been featured on Burt Bacharach‘s solo album, which incorporates “Mexican Divorce,” “All Sorts of Individuals” and “One Much less Bell to Reply.” She carried out numerous requirements together with Barbra Streisand’s hit tune, “Evergreen.”

By no means removed from her native New Jersey or musical origins, Houston presided for many years over the 200-member Youth Inspirational Choir at Newark’s New Hope Baptist Church, the place Whitney Houston sang as a toddler.

Cissy Houston would say that she had discouraged her daughter from present enterprise, however they have been joined in music for a lot of Whitney’s life, from church to stage performances to tv and movie and the recording studio. Whitney’s rise appeared inevitable, not solely due to her apparent skills, however due to her background: Dionne and Dee Dee Warwick have been cousins, Leontyne Worth a cousin as soon as eliminated, Franklin a detailed household pal.

Whitney Houston made her debut on nationwide tv when she and Cissy Houston sang a medley of Franklin hits on “The Merv Griffin Present.” Cissy Houston sang backup on Whitney’s eponymous, multiplatinum first album, and the 2 shared the lead on “I Know Him So Nicely,” from the 1987 megaseller “Whitney.”

They’d sing collectively typically in live performance and appeared within the 1996 movie “The Preacher’s Spouse.” Their most indelible moments doubtless got here from the video for considered one of Whitney’s greatest hits from the mid-Eighties, “Best Love of All.” It was filmed as a mother-daughter homage, ending with a joyous Whitney exiting the stage of Harlem’s Apollo Theater and embracing Cissy Houston, who stood within the wings.

On Feb. 11, 2012, Whitney Houston was discovered useless — from what was dominated as an unintentional drowning — in a Beverly Hills bathtub. Cissy Houston would write about her daughter within the memoir “Remembering Whitney: A Mom’s Story of Life, Loss and The Night time The Music Stopped.”

In 2015, Cissy Houston was grieving once more when granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, the one youngster of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, was discovered unconscious in a bath, spent months in a coma and died at age 22. The household was again within the information in 2018 with the discharge of the documentary “Whitney,” which included allegations that Dee Dee Warwick (who died in 2008) had molested Whitney when she was a woman.

Cissy Houston was briefly married to Freddie Garland within the Fifties; their son, Gary Garland, was a guard for the Denver Nuggets and later sang on lots of Whitney Houston’s excursions. Cissy Houston was married to Whitney’s father, leisure government John Russell Houston, from 1959-1990. Along with Whitney, the Houstons additionally had a son, Michael.

Cissy Houston was born Emily Drinkard in Newark, the youngest of eight kids of a manufacturing unit employee and a housewife. She was simply 5 when she and three siblings based the Drinkard Singers, a gospel group that lasted 30 years, acting on the identical invoice as Mahalia Jackson amongst others and releasing the 1959 album “A Joyful Noise.”

She later stated she would have been pleased to stay in gospel, however John Houston inspired her to tackle studio work. When rockabilly star Ronnie Hawkins (together with drummer Levon Helm and different future members of The Band) wanted an additional voice, Cissy Houston stepped in.

“I needed to get my work accomplished, and get it accomplished rapidly. I used to be there, however I did not must be a part of them. I used to be on the planet, however I wasn’t of the world, as St. Paul put it,” Houston wrote in “How Candy the Sound,” remembering how she quickly started working with the Drifters and different singers.

“Not less than within the recording studio we have been dwelling collectively as God meant us to. Some days, we spent 12 or 15 hours collectively there,” she wrote. “The skin-deep obstacles of race appeared to fall away as we toiled aspect by aspect creating our little pop masterpieces.”

Pat Houston stated she is grateful for the numerous helpful classes discovered from her mother-in-law. She stated the household feels “blessed and grateful” that God allowed Cissy to spend so a few years with them.

“We’re touched by your beneficiant help, and your outpouring of affection throughout our profound time of grief,” Houston stated on behalf of the household. “We respectfully request our privateness throughout this tough time.”