Cirque du Soleil Partners With BMG

MONTREAL (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian theatrical presenter Cirque du Soleil Leisure Group and the German recorded music big BMG introduced a partnership that features catalog administration and a collaboration on a spread of music-oriented initiatives.

Beneath the phrases of the settlement, BMG will oversee the administration of Cir du Soleil’s catalog of unique scores, soundtracks, and new album releases, in addition to the music publishing dwelling administering its compositions and collectively creating new songs and releases.

The partnership might be led by Cirque du Soleil STUDIO, Cirque du Soleil’s new music division, which can assist to service the corporate’s current fanatics whereas attracting new followers to the model.

The primary launch underneath the brand new partnership with be the soundtrack to SONGBLAZERS, Cirque du Soleil’s newest theatrical manufacturing centered on nation music and its stars.

The album, recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, was overseen by Grammy Award-winning producer Daniel Tashian and options the solid of the present performing with nation music artists/

Upcoming initiatives embrace new Cirque du Soleil soundtracks and releases with artists and songwriters impressed by Cirque du Solei productions.

Anne Belliveau, Chief Buyer Expertise Officer at Cirque du Soleil Leisure Group, stated, “The facility of music has lengthy been a pressure uniting cultures and peoples in Cirque du Soleil productions around the globe. As music performs an integral half in our productions, we’re proud to lastly dive into the music trade and discover this new avenue. Over the previous couple of years, BMG has introduced a recent imaginative and prescient to the music enterprise, and we look ahead to partnering with BMG on quite a lot of music-related alternatives.”

“Cirque du Soleil is among the most revolutionary and artistic leisure firms on the earth. We’re thrilled to be the brand new publishing and recorded music dwelling for Cirque du Soleil and to collaborate on upcoming new releases. This can present unparalleled alternatives for BMG’s various roster of artists, songwriters, and catalogs. Collectively we intention to have a good time and elevate international tradition by showcasing various music releases and remodeling the best way international audiences uncover new music,” added Marian Wolf, SVP Music Publishing North America.