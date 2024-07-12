Cirque du Soleil Debuts First Country Music Show With Songblazers

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Cirque du Soleil and Common Music Group Nashville proudly debuted SONGBLAZERS to media and members of the music trade on Wednesday (July 10) in Nashville, TN – the capital of nation music. The trailblazing theater manufacturing, directed and written by Amy Tinkham, paid homage to legendary icons of nation music and took the viewers on a journey of the previous with high-flying acrobatics to “Man! I Really feel Like A Lady!” and sing-a-longs to well-known songs like “Associates In Low Locations” and “By no means Gonna Give You Up.”

For the primary time, Cirque du Soleil dedicates a present to the wealthy storytelling of nation music. This distinctive manufacturing contains a curated catalog of 35 songs from 1867 to 2024. Given the deep symbiotic relationship between Nashville and nation music, it’s becoming that the present premieres within the coronary heart of Music Metropolis.

“To be requested to make a present about nation music is a really daunting job as a result of it’s large. So, the strategy that I took was to go deeply into the historical past and crafting of a music, which is actually key to nation music. Telling the reality and telling the story is the gorgeous a part of nation music, in order that’s what SONGBLAZERS is about.” – Tinkham

As audiences are transported by the wealthy tapestry of nation music’s historical past and heritage, they’re invited to carry onto their cowboy hats and embark on a journey not like some other. Alongside two passionate songwriters, spectators witness the artistic course of unfold as they delve deep into the essence of nation music, crafting the final word nation monitor that pays homage to its roots whereas embracing its up to date attract. From the dusty trails of basic ballads to the colourful vitality of contemporary hits, this electrifying manufacturing captures the essence of nation music’s enduring legacy, lifting hearts and spirits.