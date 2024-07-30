Cinnamon recalled after testing reveals elevated lead contamination, FDA says

Lead poisoning: Frequent sources, related well being issues and remedy
Lead is poisonous to everybody however younger youngsters are particularly in danger, in keeping with the CDC.
ALB-USA Enterprises Inc. recalled ALB Taste model Cinnamon Powder after an evaluation performed by the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) revealed the product contained elevated ranges of lead,” in keeping with a Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) discover.
It is the identical concern that prompted the recall of the WanaBana, Schnucks or Weis-model apple cinnamon pouches late final 12 months.
FILE – Cinnamon toast with cardamom photographed in Washington, D.C. on June 3, 2024. (Photograph by Scott Suchman for The Washington Submit by way of Getty Photos; meals styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Submit by way of Getty Photos)
Previous to this, the cinnamon was shipped out to retailers in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Massachusetts between December 2022 and Might 2024.
Lead can have an effect on almost each bodily system, however its results rely on the quantity and length of lead publicity in addition to the age and physique weight of the person, in keeping with the FDA.