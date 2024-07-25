Cindy Crawford’s Honest Reaction to Austin Butler’s Elvis Accent

Cindy Crawford is getting candid about Austin Butler’s Elvis Presley accent.

The supermodel was put within the sizzling seat on the Wednesday, July 24 episode of Watch What Occurs Dwell With Andy Cohen in a signature sport of “Plead the Fifth.” Host Andy Cohen famous that Crawford’s daughter, mannequin Kaia Gerber, is courting Butler, and requested for her “tackle his unending Elvis accent.”

“I simply thought, ‘That’s Austin to me,’” Crawford, 58, responded. “I didn’t know that he was from Anaheim,” she added, admitting she didn’t notice that Butler, who has taken on one thing of a Southern drawl since starring in 2022’s Elvis, is initially from California.

Even fellow visitor Colman Domingo was shocked to listen to about Butler’s roots. “He’s from Anaheim?” requested the Rust actor.

Associated: Every part Austin Butler Has Stated About His ‘Elvis’ Voice

Can’t escape the King! Austin Butler went by means of in-depth coaching whereas making ready for his function within the 2022 Elvis Presley biopic — and his voice hasn’t been the identical since. In July 2019, it was introduced that the As soon as Upon a Time … in Hollywood actor can be enjoying the legendary late musician within the […]

“Yeah, that’s the place he grew up,” Crawford responded.

“He spent so lengthy being Elvis that I believe it simply caught,” she mentioned. “I’ve by no means heard him … like, I didn’t know him pre-Elvis. That’s simply Austin to me.”

Butler, 32, and Gerber, 22, have been courting since December 2021, after he completed filming the biopic.

Across the time of Elvis’ Might 2022 launch, Butler’s accent was a sizzling matter on-line as he continued to talk within the real-life Elvis’ low register lengthy after finishing the film. Butler mentioned he spent three years embodying the character, therefore the affectation.

Associated: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber‘s relationship turned a subject of dialog in late 2021 — and the couple’s connection has solely heated up since then. Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after they had been noticed attending a yoga class collectively. On the time, a supply solely revealed to Us Weekly that […]

“It actually made me really feel self-conscious for a second as a result of I believed, ‘Am I being phony? Is that this not my voice?’” Butler mentioned throughout a February 2023 look on The Graham Norton Present. “Then I believed, ‘Oh, I’d need to assume consciously to not discuss how I’m proper now.’ However my voice sounds totally different once I discuss to my canine or once I discuss to my dad or once I’m right here proper now.”

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Butler’s Elvis voice coach, Irene Bartlett, defended the actor’s lingering accent on the time. “Due to COVID shutdowns, he was engaged on it on a regular basis, and it’s tough to change off one thing you’ve spent a lot focus [and] time on,” she mentioned throughout a January 2023 interview.

In January, Butler revealed that he employed a dialect coach to assist him shake off Elvis’ accent earlier than he started taking pictures Apple TV+ drama Masters of the Air, noting that manufacturing started per week after he completed Elvis.

“I began per week after,” Butler mentioned in an interview on The Late Present With Stephen Colbert. “It was virtually too quick … I used to be simply making an attempt to recollect who I used to be. I used to be making an attempt to recollect what I preferred to do.”